Attorney General GOP primary voter guide: What to know about Derek Brown, Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry

Mylar: Hillary Clinton stated on several occasions that the 2016 election was stolen from her, yet media sources seem to forget this fact.* I will not assert that an election was stolen from me unless I have some compelling facts. I have not investigated the facts of the 2016 or the 2020 elections and I cannot comment upon that which I have no knowledge. One important fact is that there has been election fraud going on in various places in this country for years and there have been convictions that substantiate such fraud.** Some of this fraud is encouraged by state laws that do not require verification of driver's license and voter cards*** and when states send out multiple mail-in ballots.*** That is a problem that must be fixed. Right now, there are many people who are losing trust in our election system.***** We need clear laws that help eliminate fraud so people can trust our system. Further, incidents of election fraud must be prosecuted.

[Editor’s notes: *An analysis by the Libertarian think-tank The Cato Institute looked at Democratic claims of stolen elections. While Hillary Clinton did make some references to the 2016 election being stolen, those came in 2019 following the Mueller Report.

** The conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation maintains a database called “A Sampling of Recent Election Fraud Cases from Across the United States.” Of its 1,513 “proven instances of voter fraud,” it lists one Utah case in which three people in Daggett County pleaded guilty to false registrations in the 2006 sheriff’s race. Meanwhile, the progressive Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law finds voter fraud to be rare.

*** The National Council of State Legislatures says 36 states request or require some form of identification to vote. The other 14 use other methods to verify voters.

**** Election officials argue that when voters mistakenly receive two ballots, if they are both returned, there are systems in place that prevent them from being counted twice.*

**** An October 2023 Gallup poll found that while only 40% of Republicans are very or somewhat confident in election accuracy, that number is 80% and 67% for Democrats and independents respectively.]