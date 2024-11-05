© 2024 KUER 90.1
Utah election 2024 state race results: Governor, Attorney General, Auditor and Legislature

Published November 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM MST
The U.S. flag and Utah's historical flag flying over Fremont Indian State Park, Aug. 14, 2022.
Republican Gov. Spencer Cox is running for reelection against Democratic state Rep. Brian King, three other candidates on the ballot and write-in campaign from GOP primary challenger Phil Lyman. Cox received 64% of the vote in 2020.

With current Republican Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes not seeking reelection, GOP nominee Derek Brown fended off two other challengers in the party primary to secure his nomination. Brown faces four challengers in the November general election: Democrat Rudy Bautista, Libertarian Andrew McCullough, Michelle Quist of the United Utah Party and Austin Hepworth, an unaffiliated candidate.

