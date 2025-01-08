© 2025 KUER 90.1
WATCH LIVE: Spencer Cox is inaugurated for a 2nd term as Utah’s governor

KUER 90.1 | By KUER News
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:00 AM MST

Gov. Spencer Cox took the oath of office on Monday, Jan. 6, in a private ceremony alongside Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, new Attorney General Derek Brown and auditor Tina Cannon and returning Treasurer Marlo Oaks. The state's official inauguration for governor will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. MT.

Entering his second term, which Cox promised would be his last, the governor is lining up priorities on immigration, a Social Security tax cut as well as his push to expand Utah's energy production. The Legislature returns to work for a 45-day session on Jan. 21 and the annual State of the State Address is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Watch the inauguration in Spanish
Tags
Politics & Government Elections 2024Governor's RaceUtah LegislatureUtah GovernorUtah State CapitolSpencer CoxVideo
