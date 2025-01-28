House will take up emergency English language learner funding for Utah students

Emergency funding could be on the way to Utah schools that see an increase in the number of English language learners. A bill in the Legislature would prioritize funding based on a school’s percent increase of English language learners and its financial need.

Republican Rep. Candice Pierucci said the idea for HB42 came from a constituent who teaches in the Jordan School District.

“She talked about how classroom sizes were bloating, and how teachers felt like they didn't have the right resources in place to help these students who came with unique learning challenges,” she said.

The funds could be used to train teachers, spread students into more classes, hire aides or provide other resources.

To qualify, a school must have an increase of at least 75% in the number of level 1 English learners compared to the average over the previous three years. Level 1 is the lowest level on the WIDA exam , which schools use to measure students’ English proficiency. The increase must also be at least 30 students to account for small populations of English learners.

Pierucci said some schools have seen a dramatic increase.

“This is an opportunity for us to make sure we're getting the resources right to the front line of education, which is to the teachers,” she said.

In the 2023-2024 school year, the Alpine, Jordan and Canyons school districts saw some of the biggest increases in level 1 English learners when compared to the average for the previous three years, she said, at 139%, 108% and 107%, respectively.

Liliana Bolaños, a policy analyst with the advocacy group Voices for Utah Children , said the bill should be celebrated, citing a real need for more resources. But she wishes there were more support for schools that have consistently had many English learners.

In anticipation of the legislation, Bolaños said she met with school districts across the state.

“All these schools were finding ways that they could manage and keep up with the increase in English learners, but the funding was always the biggest issue.”

She worries the bill will leave behind school districts that have historically had many English language learners, like Ogden and Salt Lake City, but who have seen a less dramatic increase. With level 1 English learner increases of 83% and 84%, respectively, these districts may qualify for emergency funding, but they could be a lower priority.

Rather than help all those who need additional resources, Bolaños said the bill sends funding to schools that complained the most.

“It seems like this bill prioritizes the schools that were the loudest and said, ‘Hey, we've never dealt with English learners before,’ or ‘We've only ever had a handful of them, now we have a lot more.’”

The bill advanced in the House Education Committee on Jan. 28. It now goes to the full House for debate.