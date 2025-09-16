Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson faces the death penalty

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, will be charged with seven counts — including aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and felony discharge of a firearm.

Utah County Attorney General Jeff Gray said he will seek the death penalty.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” Gray said after announcing the charges in the indictment .

After Kirk’s murder but before Robinson’s arrest, Gov. Spencer Cox repeatedly said the state would seek the death penalty and called Kirk’s killer an “evil human being .” The Trump administration also said it wanted the death penalty.

Following days of investigating, prosecutors presented a clearer picture of their evidence for charging Robinson and his alleged motive.

“The state is further alleging aggravating factors on counts one and two, because the defendant is believed to have targeted Charlie Kirk based on Charlie Kirk’s political expression, and did so knowing that children were present and would witness the homicide,” Gray said.

The big question after Robinson’s arrest was what motivated him to drive 3.5 hours from his home in Washington County and allegedly murder the right-wing activist.

Charging documents say that Robinson allegedly told his parents he did it because “there is too much evil and the guy [Charlie Kirk] spreads too much hate.”

Authorities accuse Robinson of firing a single shot that hit Kirk in the neck on Sept. 10 in front of a large crowd. Kirk was in Orem at Utah Valley University answering questions and debating attendees on the first stop of his “ American Comeback Tour .” About 15 minutes into the event, Kirk was shot after he was asked a question about transgender people and mass shootings. After being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead. Police say the gunman fired from the roof of a campus building about 150 yards away. Surveillance footage shows an individual jumping off the roof and fleeing campus after the shot. Robinson turned himself in to the police after a 33-hour manhunt.

In his presentation of the investigation’s findings, Gray read a string of text messages between Robison and his roommate. Gray said that Robinson’s parents confirmed that Robinson was in a romantic relationship with his roommate, who is transgender, and who prosecutors called “a biological male” in their charging documents.

After the shooting, Gray said that Robinson texted his roommate and told them to look under a keyboard where there was a note that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Then followed a text exchange where the unnamed roommate asked Robinson, “you weren’t the one who did it right????” Robinson confirmed, texting, “I am, I’m sorry.” When asked why, he wrote, “I had enough of his [Kirk’s] hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Robinson’s text continued, “If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.”

Robinson apologized for involving the roommate and said the rifle was his grandfather’s gun. Robinson also told the roommate that the engravings on the bullets were “mostly a big meme.”

The fired cartridge was engraved with, “NoTices Bulge OWO What’s This?”

There were also three unfired cartridges found with the rifle that had engravings. One read “Hey Fascist! Catch” and had an up arrow symbol, right arrow and three down arrow symbols . The second said “O Bella ciao, Bella ciao, Bella ciao Ciao, ciao!” And the last one read “If you Read This, You Are GAY LMAO.”

“DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the trigger, other parts of the rifle, the fired cartridge casing, two of the three unfired cartridges, and the towel,” the indictment said.

Robinson also directed the roommate to delete the text messages and said, “you are all I worry about love.” Police said the roommate provided the messages to police. On Sunday , Gov. Cox said the roommate and Robinson’s family were all cooperating with police.

After police released photos of the alleged shooter, prosecutors said Robinson’s mom called her son. The mom asked Robinson where he was, and Robinson said he was at home sick on the day of the shooting.

“Robinson’s mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspected shooter looked like Robinson. Robinson’s father agreed,” the indictment reads. “Robinson’s mother explained that over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean to the left — becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented.”

After hearing the description of the gun, prosecutors said Robinson’s father thought that sounded like a gun that was given to Robinson as a gift. The father asked Robinson for a picture of his rifle, which Robinson did not send.

Robinson’s father talked on the phone with Robinson, who “implied that he planned to take his own life. Robinson’s parents were able to convince him to meet at their home.” His parents convinced Robinson to speak with a family friend who was a retired deputy sheriff. After that, Robinson went with his parents and the family friend to turn himself in at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors did not explicitly comment on whether Robinson was motivated by Kirk’s rhetoric against transgender rights. In 2023, Kirk reportedly said in a speech that “a throbbing middle finger to God, is the transgender thing happening in America right now.”

At the beginning of the news conference, Gray said they would not speculate or get into the political dynamics of this case because, for “Utah County, this is a murder case.”

Gray would not say whether other people could potentially be charged for connections to the shooting, but he did not rule out the possibility. They are still investigating whether anyone knew about the planned shooting. In a text message with the roommate, according to the indictment transcript, Robinson wrote he had been planning it for about a week.

The seven counts Robinson faces are:

Aggravated Murder, first-degree felony 76-5-202

Felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, first-degree felony 76-11-210(2)+(3C)

Obstruction of justice, capital/first degree felony conduct, second-degree felony 76-8-306(2)+(3A) (for concealing or removing the firearm used in the shooting)

(for concealing or removing the firearm used in the shooting) Obstruction of justice, capital/first-degree felony conduct, second-degree felony 76-8-306(2)+(3A) (for destroying or concealing clothing worn during the shooting)

(for destroying or concealing clothing worn during the shooting) Tampering with a witness, third-degree felony 76-8-508 (for directing roommate to delete texts)

(for directing roommate to delete texts) Tampering with a witness, third-degree felony 76-8-508 (for directing roommate to stay silent if questioned)

(for directing roommate to stay silent if questioned) Violent offense committed in presence of a child, Class A Misdemeanor 76-3-203.10(2)

“Why are we reluctant to share the details of the investigation itself and comment on the case? Because I want to ensure a fair and impartial trial,” Gray said.

He could not comment on whether federal charges would be filed.

Robinson will continue to be held without bail in the Utah County Jail, where he has been since Sept. 12, after his arrest the day before. Robinson will have his first court appearance later in the day, where he’ll be read his charges.

Commenting on Kirk’s murder, Gray called it “an American tragedy.”

KUER’s Jim Hill contributed to this report