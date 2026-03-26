Salt Lake County district signature removals knock Prop 4 repeal off the ballot

The attempted repeal of Proposition 4, Utah’s ban on gerrymandering, won’t be on November’s ballot.

Despite months of campaigning, millions of dollars and national support — including from President Donald Trump — enough Utahns have removed their signature from the initiative that the question no longer meets state requirements to appear on the ballot.

The fatal blow was in Salt Lake County’s Senate District 15, currently held by Democratic Sen. Kathleen Riebe .

To put the repeal on the ballot, Republican-backed Utahns for Representative Government needed to collect 140,748 signatures. And those signatures needed to come from 8% of voters in at least 26 of the state’s 29 Senate Districts.

When county clerks verified the group's signatures in early March, they met both of those targets. But they had no room for error since they met the threshold in exactly 26 districts.

As of March 26, the group is short 259 signatures of the requirement in Senate District 15, according to a list updated daily by the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. From its peak, the group has lost more than 658 signatures in that one district alone. Thousands of signatures have been removed across all the districts.