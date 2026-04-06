The Utah Renewable Communities energy program is almost ready for launch

It’s go time for a new renewable energy program in Utah.

Nineteen cities, towns and counties will soon decide whether to join Utah Renewable Communities . If they do, it’ll then be up to residents to choose whether to pay $4 a month to support new renewable energy resources like solar or wind farms.

The goal is to net 100% renewable for participating customers, said Glade Sowards, senior energy and climate program manager for Salt Lake City. In other words, the program aims to generate as much renewable energy as people use from non-renewable sources.

The Utah Public Services Commission approved the program in March, and cities have until June 2 to adopt an ordinance to join.

The $4 monthly fee for residential customers will start in early 2027, but will vary by usage for businesses. Customers in participating communities will be signed up automatically, but can opt out for free in the first six months. After that, there will be a charge to leave the program.

Twelve cents of that $4 will subsidize low-income participants of Rocky Mountain Power’s Home Electric Lifeline Program , who will receive a credit on their bill to cover the monthly fee.

Initially, the money will cover the program’s start-up costs with Rocky Mountain Power. After that, it will support new renewable energy, Sowards said.

Utah Renewable Communities is still considering bids for new clean energy resources in Utah, Wyoming or Idaho. Sowards estimates they’ll be built between 2027 and 2029.

“We want to kind of see what the participation levels look like, and that'll help inform, you know, how many resources to acquire going forward,” he said.

The 19 participating communities represent about a quarter of Rocky Mountain Power’s sales in Utah and roughly 20% of total electricity sales in Utah, Sowards said. He sees $4 as a reasonable price to shift a large chunk of Utah customers to renewable energy.

“I think I've probably picked up a latte that cost that much before,” he said.

Macy Lipkin / KUER Lorenzo Long, Ogden’s sustainability coordinator, outside the Municipal Building in Ogden, April 3, 2026

The relatively low cost is one reason why the volunteers on Ogden’s Sustainability Committee are recommending the city join the program, said Lorenzo Long, the city’s sustainability coordinator.

“They felt that this program, due to its uncomplicated and affordable path to net 100% renewable electricity, and its voluntary nature — the fact that you can opt out — they felt that that made it a very good fit for Ogden,” he said.

Participating in Utah Renewable Communities is much cheaper than installing solar panels , making it a new option for residents.

“It lets them choose a path that they don't have currently,” he said.

Logan Mitchell, a climate scientist and energy analyst with Utah Clean Energy , said the program is unlikely to make much of a difference in Utah’s air quality. That’s because there aren’t many power plants along the Wasatch Front.

“It doesn't have a strong local air quality benefit, but it has a really important greenhouse gas emission reduction benefit,” Mitchell said.

PacifiCorp , the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power , expects to get about 45% of its electricity from renewable sources in 2027. That includes Oregon and Washington, which require utilities to meet certain clean energy thresholds.

PacifiCorp has no new wind or solar projects planned for Utah customers through 2045, according to its latest integrated resource plan .

That’s why Mitchell said Utah Renewable Communities stands to make a difference.

“This program is a concrete way to actually build new clean energy resources for serving Utah customers,” Mitchell said. “So it's really important for that reason.”

The Ogden City Council will discuss the program at its April 7 work session . A formal vote will follow, likely in May.

The topic is tentatively scheduled for a public hearing in Salt Lake City April 21.