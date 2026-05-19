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Senate confirms Steve Pearce, Trump’s nominee to lead Bureau of Land Management

KUER 90.1 | By Associated Press,
KUER News
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:37 AM MDT
FILE - Trump public lands nominee and former Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce speaks during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 12, 2023.
Susan Montoya Bryan
/
AP, file
FILE - Trump public lands nominee and former Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce speaks during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 12, 2023.

Former Republican congressman Steve Pearce of New Mexico was confirmed on a 46-43 vote Monday to lead the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management.

Utah Sens. Mike Lee was a yea vote, and John Curtis did not vote.

The agency manages a quarter-billion acres of public lands that are often at the center of disputes over conservation versus development. Pearce is known for his industry support and for leasing public lands, making him a contentious pick.

Pearce's past comments about selling public lands had drawn particular scrutiny since his nomination was announced. The issue has received heightened attention after repeated proposals from Lee to sell large swaths of federal lands generated significant bipartisan opposition.

Democrats and environmental groups are strongly opposed to his nomination.

"Steve Pearce's confirmation vote is yet another blatant attack on America's public lands," said Aaron Weiss, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities. "Congress has put a man who disdains federal land managers in charge of the BLM, just as the Trump administration has forced out much of BLM’s senior leadership. It will be even easier for Pearce to mismanage our public lands now that half of BLM state offices lack a state director."

Trump and Republicans in Congress have unraveled regulations from former President Joe Biden’s administration that were viewed as burdensome to industry. They have opened millions of acres of public lands for mining and drilling and canceled land plans and conservation strategies formulated under Biden.
Tags
Politics & Government Public LandsU.S. Bureau of Land ManagementDonald Trump
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