WATCH LIVE: 3rd Congressional GOP primary debate with Phil Lyman and Celeste Maloy

After Utah's extended redistricting saga, the redrawn map still favors the Republican Party with three safe seats. In the new 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy wasn't able to secure her seat against a challenge from Phil Lyman. The former state lawmaker took the convention route and got his name on the ballot in a tightly contested vote, 49.04% to Maloy's 50.9% after two rounds. Party rules say candidates appear on the ballot with more than 40% of the vote. Lyman is campaigning to the right of Maloy on a platform that leads with a transparency and rural Utah message.

The 2026 Republican Primary Debate for the 3rd Congressional District will be held Monday, June 1, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. from the studios of PBS Utah. KUER will carry live coverage on the radio and online starting at 6. Find a station near you, ask your smart speaker to "play KUER" or watch the video feed above.

The Utah Debate Commission is presenting the debate in partnership with PBS Utah. Thomas Wright, a former chairman of the Utah Republican Party, will moderate.

Watch in Spanish