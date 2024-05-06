KUER Brings Home 21 Awards in First Half of 2024

KUER is pleased to share that its newsroom and flagship interview show “RadioWest” have received numerous journalism awards so far this year. Reporters and producers were recognized for their work on the Salt Lake Valley’s air quality and how it disproportionately affects people living on the west side; reporting on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and how the church has handled child sex abuse cases; headline writing; and more.

Check out the lists of awards:



Public Media Journalists Association 2024 Winners

KUER brought home six awards from the Public Media Journalists Association for work completed in 2023 — four first place and two second place wins.

Arts Feature

First Place

"This year's dragalicious was the cathartic party St. George's LGBTQ+ community needed"

David Condos

Digital Writing

First Place

"What it was like on the ground in Utah as NASA's asteroid sample stuck its landing"

Caroline Ballard

Multimedia

First Place

"Reaching for Air"

Saige Miller, Alixel Cabrera

News/Public Affairs Program

First Place

"The LDS Church's Playbook for Hiding Child Sexual Abuse"

"RadioWest" Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard

Interview Podcast

Second Place

"Utah can't be that anti-LGBTQ, right?"

"State Street" Saige Miller, Sean Higgins, Jim Hill, Elaine Clark, Caroline Ballard, Rakel Davis

Student News Feature

Second Place

"80 years later, descendants and survivors remember those who died at Topaz, Utah."

Kristine Weller

2024 Top of the Rockies

KUER received 13 awards from the 2024 Top of the Rockies Regional Society of Professional Journalist competition, including six first place, four second place and three third place wins.

The “RadioWest” team won first place in the category of Climate Reporting for an episode that examined the state and fate of the Great Salt Lake, and RadioWest Films received first place in the Multimedia Stories category for the short documentary about body image among LDS sister missionaries. First place in Education went to Education Reporter Martha Harris for their story “BYU and Utah sovereign tribes are creating lessons so students know ‘We’re Still Here’,” and Digital Manager Jim Hill received first place in Headline Writing.

View all of the winners here.

See the full list of KUER’s awards below:

Multimedia Story

First Place

“Reaching for Air”

Saige Miller, Alixel Cabrera

Religion: Feature

First Place

“The LDS Church’s Playbook for Hiding Child Sex Abuse”

"RadioWest" Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard

Science and Technology: Feature

First Place

“The (Previously) Untold Story of the Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon”

"RadioWest" Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard

Climate Photography / Videography

Second Place

“What would an El Niño mean for Utah this summer?”

Jim Hill

Education: Feature

Second Place

“Parents have questions, frustrations about the 7 Salt Lake City schools up for closure”

Martha Harris

Illustration

Second Place

KUER illustrations

Rakel Davis

Politics: Feature

Second Place

“The Reckoning of Mitt Romney”

"RadioWest" Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard

A&E and Food: News or Feature

Third Place

KUER Holiday Eats

David Condos, Pamela McCall, Ciara Hulet, Sean Higgins, Martha Harris, Saige Miller, Emily Pohlsander

Podcast

Third Place

“State Street”

Sean Higgins, Saige Miller, Caroline Ballard, David Childs, Elaine Clark, Jim Hill, Rakel Davis

Social Justice

Third Place

“This year’s Dragalicious was the cathartic party St. George’s LGBTQ+ community needed”

David Condos

Religion News Association’s 2024 Excellence in Religion Reporting Contest

The “RadioWest” team won first place in Broadcast Radio for the show "Never Heard of Scrupulosity? Neither Have Many Who Suffer From It," from the Religious News Association. The episode focuses on religious anxiety and dives into the experience of spiritual sufferers and who’s responsible for addressing it.

View all of the winners here.

Best of the West Contest

KUER’s Saige Miller, along with Salt Lake Tribune collaborator Alixil Cabrera, received first place for the best online presentation for “Reaching for Air.” The project offers a multimedia look into how the air quality on the west side of Salt Lake Valley gets most of the brunt of the area’s air pollution. View all of the winners here.

