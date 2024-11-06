Big 12 is about to get its first taste of the BYU-Utah Holy War

Utah’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 brought a reunion with BYU after 13 years apart. It also reinvigorated one of the nation’s fiercest rivalries, one that encompasses many sports.

The Big 12 quickly designated the Holy War as one of four protected football rivalries in the league. BYU and Utah are guaranteed to meet annually for as long as both schools remain Big 12 members — starting on Saturday when the No. 9 Cougars visit the Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Protecting this rivalry extends beyond football to sports like basketball and volleyball, where the Utes and Cougars meet twice during the regular season.

Players and coaches on both sides of the rivalry are excited these games carry more weight than mere bragging rights once again.

“It’s a fun game to be part of and I’m glad it’s back and want our guys to enjoy every second of it,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.

Religion fuels some animosity that prevails between Utah and BYU. A church versus state component characterizes the rivalry since BYU is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Utah is a public university.

Success within each program is a bigger factor. Both Utah and BYU have a track record of clinching conference championships at the other school’s expense during their prior history as conference foes. Blowout wins over the Cougars highlighted both BCS-busting runs for the Utes. BYU’s ascent to a No. 1 ranking and eventual football national championship in 1984 happened after defeating Utah in Salt Lake City.

During his junior season at Utah in 2001, Chris Burgess helped the Utes win a share of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball title. But BYU also claimed a share of the title after securing its first regular-season win over Utah in six years.

“You’re trying to not to make the game bigger than it is, but it was just hard,” said Burgess, who also coached at Utah and now is in his second stint as assistant coach at BYU. “You know everybody on that side and you’re close with guys on that side and you want to win it.”

For players and coaches who grew up in Utah, having these games factor into conference championships again feels like a moment where the rivalry has returned to its roots.

“That rivalry from the time I entered this world was just ingrained in me,” said Kennady McQueen, a senior guard on Utah’s women’s basketball team. “I would just say it’s a huge part of the state of Utah. There’s extra juice for each team. Everything’s a little extra for that game.”

One unique aspect of the rivalry between Utah and BYU is how interconnected the coaches are in multiple sports. It has helped create an atmosphere of mutual respect.

Kyle Whittingham was an all-WAC linebacker for BYU under LaVell Edwards before going on to coach at Utah. Many of Whittingham’s former assistants are now at BYU. Sitake, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, and defensive coordinator Jay Hill all coached under Whittingham at Utah earlier in their careers. Hill also played under Whittingham.

Sitake counts Whittingham as a mentor and close friend and credits his time at Utah for helping him to be a head coach at BYU.

“I have a lot of love for that program and a lot of love for the people there,” Sitake said.

Burgess echoed Sitake’s feelings, saying his coaching stints as an assistant at BYU and Utah have given him the chance to forge lasting friendships at both schools and see the rivalry through new eyes.

“Being on both sides has only intensified my love and respect for this rivalry,” Burgess said. “I can truly appreciate what it means for both fanbases.”

Conference realignment threw a wrench into the rivalry between Utah and BYU after the Utes left the Mountain West Conference to join the Pac-12 in 2011.

Utah dropped BYU from its football schedules twice over the past decade to make room for home-and-home series with Michigan and Florida. And the game shifted from its normal late November slot to September at the insistence of the Pac-12.

Even when separated by conference boundaries, though, the importance of gaining the upper hand never diminished at either school.

“Going through the program, seeing how everybody took the game, and how serious it actually is around here with the fans and everybody," Utah running back Micah Bernard said, "you get immersed in it, and I’ve been immersed in it.”

This story was written by John Coon of the Associated Press