KUER Wins 30 Awards in First Half of 2026
KUER is pleased to share that its newsroom received 30 journalism awards in the first half of 2026. Reporters were recognized for their reporting on breaking Charlie Kirk news; St. George dino diggers racing to save fossils from development; vote by mail changes; county-by-county water goals; and the perils of the Russian olive on the Escalante River.
Society of Professional Journalists
KUER received 20 awards from the Utah Society of Professional Journalism, including nine first place, six second place and six third place.
Business/Consumer
First Place
“Salt Lake City’s First Free Blockbuster is a fun antidote to streaming sticker shock”
Caroline Ballard
Technology
First Place
“This all-electric aircraft will help Utah chase its air taxi ambitions”
Caroline Ballard
Education
First Place
“Women at BYU’s Marriott business school feel the drag of sexism, LDS norms”
Ciara Hulet
Climate and Environment
First Place
“Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds”
David Condos
Solutions Journalism
First Place
“Utah has county-by-county water goals. Is your county hitting them?”
David Condos (KUER), Mark Wetzel (KSL-TV), Geoff McGhee (The Water Desk), Colorado River Collaborative
Health and Science
First Place
“Utahns with pre-existing conditions face existential choices with ACA premium hikes”
Hugo Rikard-Bell
Continuing Coverage
First Place
KUER No Kings Continuing Coverage
KUER staff
General News
First Place
“Utah students grapple with Charlie Kirk’s shooting after they ‘watched a man die’”
Martha Harris
Military and Veterans Affairs
First Place
“No longer an unknown WWII grave, Howard Holding is finally back home — in Utah”
Sean Higgins
Diversity and Equity
Second Place
“The sego lily, Utah’s state flower, has a long history of political symbolism”
Elaine Clark
General Feature
Second Place
“‘Please have sanctuary’: During SLC’s No Kings shooting, St. Mark’s became a refuge”
Elaine Clark, Pamela McCall
Criminal Justice
Second Place
“Utah prosecutions for internet crimes against children surged in 2025”
Hugo Rikard-Bell
Breaking News
Second Place
KUER Charlie Kirk Breaking News
KUER Staff
Explanatory Reporting
Second Place
“7 Utah sheriff’s offices now have ICE agreements. Here’s what to know”
Macy Lipkin
Personality Profile
Second Place
“For this Ogden mom, caregiving and disability advocacy go hand-in-hand”
Macy Lipkin
Criminal Justice
Third Place
“A psychedelic sacrament. A Provo police raid. What counts as a religion?”
Ciara Hulet
Government Reporting
Third Place
“The shutdown is a mixed bag for Ogden IRS workers, but restaurants feel the pinch”
Macy Lipkin
Education
Third Place
“Utah schools are entering their no-cellphone era. Here’s a ban breakdown”
Martha Harris
Sports Feature
Third Place
“Utah, this weekend’s World Cup Ski Mountaineering host, will decide Team USA’s fate”
Pamela McCall
General Feature
Third Place
“Campus political talk feels more ‘aggressive’ post-Charlie Kirk, say Utah students”
Sean Higgins
Top of the Rockies Awards
Science and Technology FeatureFirst Place
“These St. George dino diggers are in a race to save fossils from development”
David Condos
Podcast
First Place
State Street: “Mr. Postman, are there vote by mail changes for me?”
Caroline Ballard, Sean Higgins, Hugo Rikard-Bell, David Childs, Jim Hill
Religion Feature
First Place
“A psychedelic sacrament. A Provo police raid. What counts as a religion?”
Ciara Hulet
Social Justice Photography/Videography
Second Place
“Families say painful goodbyes to SLC's Fleet Block murals of people killed by police”
Martha Harris
Obit Writing
Third Place
“Mia Love, a former Utah congresswoman of many firsts, dies at 49”
Sean Higgins
Ag and Environment Feature
Third Place
“Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds”
David Condos
Multimedia Story
Third Place
“Utah has county-by-county water goals. Is your county hitting them?”
David Condos
Illustration
Third Place
“Utah @ Work”
Rakel Davis, Jim Hill
Feature Photography/Videography
Third Place
“Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds”
David Condos
Climate Photography/Videography
Third Place
“Utah beat back the Russian olive on the Escalante River. That progress is in peril”
David Condos