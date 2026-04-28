KUER Wins 30 Awards in First Half of 2026

KUER is pleased to share that its newsroom received 30 journalism awards in the first half of 2026. Reporters were recognized for their reporting on breaking Charlie Kirk news; St. George dino diggers racing to save fossils from development; vote by mail changes; county-by-county water goals; and the perils of the Russian olive on the Escalante River.

Society of Professional Journalists

KUER received 20 awards from the Utah Society of Professional Journalism, including nine first place, six second place and six third place.

Business/Consumer

First Place

“ Salt Lake City’s First Free Blockbuster is a fun antidote to streaming sticker shock ”

Caroline Ballard

Technology

First Place

“ This all-electric aircraft will help Utah chase its air taxi ambitions ”

Caroline Ballard

Education

First Place

“ Women at BYU’s Marriott business school feel the drag of sexism, LDS norms ”

Ciara Hulet

Climate and Environment

First Place

“ Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds ”

David Condos

Solutions Journalism

First Place

“ Utah has county-by-county water goals. Is your county hitting them? ”

David Condos (KUER), Mark Wetzel (KSL-TV), Geoff McGhee (The Water Desk), Colorado River Collaborative

Health and Science

First Place

“ Utahns with pre-existing conditions face existential choices with ACA premium hikes ”

Hugo Rikard-Bell

Continuing Coverage

First Place

KUER No Kings Continuing Coverage

KUER staff

General News

First Place

“ Utah students grapple with Charlie Kirk’s shooting after they ‘watched a man die ’”

Martha Harris

Military and Veterans Affairs

First Place

“ No longer an unknown WWII grave, Howard Holding is finally back home — in Utah ”

Sean Higgins

Diversity and Equity

Second Place

“ The sego lily, Utah’s state flower, has a long history of political symbolism ”

Elaine Clark

General Feature

Second Place

“ ‘Please have sanctuary’: During SLC’s No Kings shooting, St. Mark’s became a refuge ”

Elaine Clark, Pamela McCall

Criminal Justice

Second Place

“ Utah prosecutions for internet crimes against children surged in 2025 ”

Hugo Rikard-Bell

Breaking News

Second Place

KUER Charlie Kirk Breaking News

KUER Staff

Explanatory Reporting

Second Place

“ 7 Utah sheriff’s offices now have ICE agreements. Here’s what to know ”

Macy Lipkin

Personality Profile

Second Place

“ For this Ogden mom, caregiving and disability advocacy go hand-in-hand ”

Macy Lipkin

Criminal Justice

Third Place

“ A psychedelic sacrament. A Provo police raid. What counts as a religion? ”

Ciara Hulet

Government Reporting

Third Place

“ The shutdown is a mixed bag for Ogden IRS workers, but restaurants feel the pinch ”

Macy Lipkin

Education

Third Place

“ Utah schools are entering their no-cellphone era. Here’s a ban breakdown ”

Martha Harris

Sports Feature

Third Place

“ Utah, this weekend’s World Cup Ski Mountaineering host, will decide Team USA’s fate ”

Pamela McCall

General Feature

Third Place

“ Campus political talk feels more ‘aggressive’ post-Charlie Kirk, say Utah students ”

Sean Higgins

Top of the Rockies Awards

Science and Technology FeatureFirst Place

“These St. George dino diggers are in a race to save fossils from development”

David Condos

Podcast

First Place

State Street: “Mr. Postman, are there vote by mail changes for me?”

Caroline Ballard, Sean Higgins, Hugo Rikard-Bell, David Childs, Jim Hill

Religion Feature

First Place

“A psychedelic sacrament. A Provo police raid. What counts as a religion?”

Ciara Hulet

Social Justice Photography/Videography

Second Place

“Families say painful goodbyes to SLC's Fleet Block murals of people killed by police”

Martha Harris

Obit Writing

Third Place

“Mia Love, a former Utah congresswoman of many firsts, dies at 49”

Sean Higgins

Ag and Environment Feature

Third Place

“Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds”

David Condos

Multimedia Story

Third Place

“Utah has county-by-county water goals. Is your county hitting them?”

David Condos

Illustration

Third Place

“Utah @ Work”

Rakel Davis, Jim Hill

Feature Photography/Videography

Third Place

“Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds”

David Condos

Climate Photography/Videography

Third Place

“Utah beat back the Russian olive on the Escalante River. That progress is in peril”

David Condos

