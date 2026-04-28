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KUER Wins 30 Awards in First Half of 2026

KUER 90.1 | By Elenor Gomberg
Published April 28, 2026 at 3:10 PM MDT

KUER is pleased to share that its newsroom received 30 journalism awards in the first half of 2026. Reporters were recognized for their reporting on breaking Charlie Kirk news; St. George dino diggers racing to save fossils from development; vote by mail changes; county-by-county water goals; and the perils of the Russian olive on the Escalante River.

Society of Professional Journalists 
KUER received 20 awards from the Utah Society of Professional Journalism, including nine first place, six second place and six third place.

Business/Consumer
First Place
Salt Lake City’s First Free Blockbuster is a fun antidote to streaming sticker shock
Caroline Ballard

Technology
First Place
This all-electric aircraft will help Utah chase its air taxi ambitions
Caroline Ballard

Education
First Place
Women at BYU’s Marriott business school feel the drag of sexism, LDS norms
Ciara Hulet

Climate and Environment
First Place
Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds
David Condos

Solutions Journalism
First Place
Utah has county-by-county water goals. Is your county hitting them?
David Condos (KUER), Mark Wetzel (KSL-TV), Geoff McGhee (The Water Desk), Colorado River Collaborative

Health and Science
First Place
Utahns with pre-existing conditions face existential choices with ACA premium hikes
Hugo Rikard-Bell

Continuing Coverage
First Place
KUER No Kings Continuing Coverage
KUER staff

General News
First Place
Utah students grapple with Charlie Kirk’s shooting after they ‘watched a man die’”
Martha Harris

Military and Veterans Affairs
First Place 
No longer an unknown WWII grave, Howard Holding is finally back home — in Utah
Sean Higgins

Diversity and Equity
Second Place
The sego lily, Utah’s state flower, has a long history of political symbolism
Elaine Clark

General Feature
Second Place
‘Please have sanctuary’: During SLC’s No Kings shooting, St. Mark’s became a refuge
Elaine Clark, Pamela McCall

Criminal Justice
Second Place
Utah prosecutions for internet crimes against children surged in 2025
Hugo Rikard-Bell

Breaking News
Second Place
KUER Charlie Kirk Breaking News
KUER Staff

Explanatory Reporting
Second Place
7 Utah sheriff’s offices now have ICE agreements. Here’s what to know
Macy Lipkin

Personality Profile
Second Place
For this Ogden mom, caregiving and disability advocacy go hand-in-hand
Macy Lipkin

Criminal Justice
Third Place
A psychedelic sacrament. A Provo police raid. What counts as a religion?
Ciara Hulet

Government Reporting
Third Place
The shutdown is a mixed bag for Ogden IRS workers, but restaurants feel the pinch
Macy Lipkin

Education
Third Place
Utah schools are entering their no-cellphone era. Here’s a ban breakdown
Martha Harris

Sports Feature
Third Place
Utah, this weekend’s World Cup Ski Mountaineering host, will decide Team USA’s fate
Pamela McCall

General Feature
Third Place
Campus political talk feels more ‘aggressive’ post-Charlie Kirk, say Utah students
Sean Higgins

Top of the Rockies Awards
Science and Technology FeatureFirst Place
These St. George dino diggers are in a race to save fossils from development
David Condos

Podcast
First Place
State Street: “Mr. Postman, are there vote by mail changes for me?
Caroline Ballard, Sean Higgins, Hugo Rikard-Bell, David Childs, Jim Hill

Religion Feature
First Place
A psychedelic sacrament. A Provo police raid. What counts as a religion?
Ciara Hulet

Social Justice Photography/Videography
Second Place
Families say painful goodbyes to SLC's Fleet Block murals of people killed by police
Martha Harris

Obit Writing
Third Place
Mia Love, a former Utah congresswoman of many firsts, dies at 49
Sean Higgins

Ag and Environment Feature
Third Place
Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds
David Condos

Multimedia Story
Third Place
Utah has county-by-county water goals. Is your county hitting them?
David Condos

Illustration
Third Place
Utah @ Work
Rakel Davis, Jim Hill

Feature Photography/Videography
Third Place 
Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds
David Condos

Climate Photography/Videography
Third Place
Utah beat back the Russian olive on the Escalante River. That progress is in peril
David Condos
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Press Release
Elenor Gomberg
Email: egomberg@kuer.org
See stories by Elenor Gomberg