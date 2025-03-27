Sundance goes with Boulder, Colorado. Will say goodbye to Utah in 2027

The intrigue began early in the day when Film Cincinnati said it was no longer in the running . That left only two hosts arm wrestling for Utah’s iconic film festival. Would Sundance choose to stay in Salt Lake City/Park City or go to Boulder, Colorado?

They’re going to Colorado .

“This is the end of an era,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “I am deeply saddened and disappointed by the Sundance Institute Board’s decision to leave … Unfortunately, the current leadership has lost sight of the legacy and spirit that has been a staple of the organization for nearly 50 years.”

In a statement announcing the decision, Sundance Institute Board Chair Ebs Burnough expressed appreciation for the finalists and the communities they represent.

“This decision was informed by a detailed evaluation of the key components essential to creating our Festival. During the process, it became clear that Boulder is the ideal location in which to build our Festival’s future, marking a key strategic step in its natural evolution,” he said.

Sundance’s first year in Boulder will be for the 2027 festival.

While he is disappointed that Sundance is leaving, Gov. Spencer Cox wishes the festival “continued success in their next chapter.” His Democratic counterpart in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis is celebrating the move and doesn’t think Sundance is veering far from its legacy.

“The Sundance Film Festival has a deep history in the Mountain West, and we can think of no better home for its next act than Colorado,” Polis said in a statement. “With the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop and our deep commitment to the arts, we can help the Festival achieve even greater success while preserving what makes it special.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Utah Film Commission Director Virginia Pearce released a statement that followed the festival’s announcement.

“While we are naturally disappointed by the decision, the State of Utah, Park City and Salt Lake City have long been proud partners of the Festival, and we are grateful for the lasting impact it has had on our communities,” they said. “We remain committed to fostering the arts right here in Utah, where the spirit of storytelling will always thrive.”

The film festival has called the Beehive State home since its inception in 1978. Back then it was called the Utah/U.S. Film Festival and was based in Salt Lake City. The festival settled in Park City in 1981.

Despite its Utah roots, the Sundance Institute opted to entertain bids for a different host city ahead of the current Utah contract expiring in 2027. They cited economic changes to the film industry brought on by the pandemic. The bid process last year narrowed the selections down to three cities: a joint bid from Salt Lake City and Park City, Boulder, Colorado, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Sundance has been a big tourist attraction and money maker for Utah. Over the 2024 festival’s 11 days, an estimated $132 million in economic impact was generated. It also brought in $13.8 million in state and local tax revenue. More than 72,000 people attended the festival in person with film screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City.

Approximately 33% of attendees traveled from out of state and spent roughly $106 million during their stay. The amount of money the festival banks is consistently in the hundreds of millions.

Utah fought to keep Sundance local. The state included $3.5 million in public funding in its bid. It appears, however, that the sweetener was no match for Colorado’s massive $34 million financial package approved by lawmakers.

“As I’ve said from the beginning, we wanted Sundance to stay. We made that clear to their leadership and put together a highly competitive package,” Cox said in a statement to KUER. “Ultimately, this decision is theirs to make — but I believe it’s a mistake, and that one day, they’ll realize they left behind not just a place, but their heritage.”

Utah’s bid process has not been without hiccups.

During the 2025 legislative session, the Legislature approved a ban on displaying pride flags on government property. An anonymous source told industry trade publication Deadline it was a “terrible look for the state” and could jeopardize the bid. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also worried that the bill was “ harmful ” to the state’s efforts to retain the festival.

Some lawmakers have also encouraged Sundance to leave. Republican Sen. Dan McCay took to social media to express his discontent with the festival following the Deadline story. He said Sundance “does not fit in Utah anymore,” and believes it promotes “porn,” “alternative lifestyles” and “anti-LDS themes.”

Before the festival’s eventual decision, Cox said he was told by the Sundance board that “political issues have nothing to do with their decision.”

“I'm going to take the board at their word,” he said at the time — but he also stood by his earlier warning that leaving their home would be a mistake and that the state is ready to move on. Even though Sundance is saying goodbye, Cox told KUER the state will keep supporting filmmakers and “building a world-class film economy.” He added talks are already in the works to create a new festival in the state.

“One that honors our legacy and writes the next chapter of independent film in Utah,” the governor said.

KUER's Jim Hill and reporting from Colorado Public Radio contributed to this report.