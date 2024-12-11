SLC School Board reaffirms its ‘safe schools’ commitment as deportation fears rise

With President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to carry out “ the largest deportation operation in American history ” and his upcoming inauguration, the Salt Lake City School District Board of Education reaffirmed its commitment to support and protect students and families regardless of their immigration status.

The board voted unanimously at its Dec. 10 meeting to renew its Safe Schools Resolution amid fears among immigrant communities . The resolution was passed in 2017 and reaffirmed in 2019 under similar circumstances. Alongside the resolution is a list of frequently asked immigration questions , like what can and can’t happen in a school.

The resolution states the board’s commitment to equal opportunities for all of its students regardless of immigration status. It also says the district will ensure its buildings are safe and welcoming for all.

“Be it further resolved, in its continued commitment to the protection of student privacy, the District will continue its practice to not collect or maintain any information about our students’ immigration status,” the resolution reads.

The district also follows federal law that prohibits asking about a student’s or their family’s immigration status during the enrollment process. The district adds “nor do we ask for this information on applications for transportation, free/reduced-price meals, academic programs, extracurricular activities, and other services.”

After the November election, board members, specifically those representing the west side of Salt Lake City, said they’ve heard worries from families regarding immigration. Member Jenny Sika asked the board to help dissipate fears by communicating accurate information and explicitly stating the district’s values.

“I would just like for us to emphasize and just reach out to these families to make sure that this is a safe space, this is a safe school district, and that we are here to protect them and their families.”

The 1982 Plyler v. Doe Supreme Court decision ruled students cannot be denied admission to a public school based on their immigration status. However, there have been examples of schools across the U.S. misleading students about their legal rights.

The resolution states federal law enforcement activities on district property or during school activities “would significantly disrupt the learning environment and substantially interfere with our students’ constitutional rights.” Additionally, the district does not allow anyone to enter a school site if their visit would disrupt the educational setting. It is also stated that the district will do everything in its power to protect students’ legal rights and their learning environments.

The district has never had any contact with federal immigration authorities, according to the resolution. If it were to receive a request from an agent or officer attempting to enforce federal immigration laws, the resolution outlines the steps the district would take to review the legality of the request before complying, only if required to do so by law.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a policy characterizing public schools as “sensitive locations.” That means immigration agents should not arrest or conduct enforcement activities there. But NBC reports the Trump administration intends to rescind that policy.

Superintendent Elizabeth Grant said the district recently sent the resolution and the related FAQs to all of its schools and School Community Council chairs. It’s also posted at every school.