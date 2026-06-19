Milk Street Radio
Saturdays at 2 p.m.
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio travels the globe to ask questions and get answers about cooking, dining, and the lives of the people behind the food we eat. In any given episode you may learn what goes on inside the mind of a honeybee; discover 500-year-old saffron on a shipwreck; meet an orchestra who plays vegetable instruments; and hear the life stories of culinary legends like Madhur Jaffrey, Jacques Pépin and Samin Nosrat.
Latest Episodes
-
KUER's morning headlines for June 19, 2026
-
KUER's evening headlines for June 18, 2026
-
Smoky the Bear is probably the best-known animal firefighter, but the North American beaver is the one doing the heavy lifting.
-
KUER's morning headlines for June 18, 2026
-
KUER's evening headlines for June 17, 2026
-
KUER's morning headlines for June 17, 2026
-
KUER's evening headlines for June 16, 2026
-
KUER's morning headlines for June 16, 2026
-
KUER's evening headlines for June 15, 2026
-
KUER's morning headlines for June 15, 2026
RadioWest Stories
-
The Bank King Card debit card will be offered beginning Friday in honor of Juneteenth by Holladay-based Redemption Bank, which will make a donation from every account opened to nonprofits that will steer the funding to needy families.
-
Desde inicios de 2025, el Departamento del Tesoro en Utah tiene 1,660 empleados menos. Otras industrias han crecido lo suficiente para absorber el impacto de los recortes federales.
-
Using public tools and an “old student-owned laptop,” the UVU Center for National Security Studies stumped the majority of its study test subjects.
-
Según el New York Times, Salt Lake City sería uno de siete bodegas que la agencia planea vender o regalar. ICE pagó 145 millones de dólares por el edificio en marzo.
-
According to the New York Times, Salt Lake City is reportedly one of seven warehouses the agency plans to sell or give away. ICE paid $145 million for the building in March.
-
We'll be at the Provo Farmers Market on Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Stop by chat with News Director Elaine Clark and local All Things Considered host Ciara Hulet.
-
The fire destroyed part of the southwest Utah town and took an emotional toll on residents. Still, those who lived through the disaster haven’t given up on the mountain community.
-
Democrats questioned whether new Justice Jay Jorgensen meets the constitutional residency requirement to be on the state’s highest courts. They also had concerns because Jorgensen and Justice Stephen Dent will be first-time judges.
-
Any registered voter can vote in the open Democratic primary, but Republicans or the unaffiliated must request a ballot or vote in person. According to the Salt Lake County Clerk, thousands of locals have made that request.
-
The city set up rules for data centers months before Box Elder’s Stratos Project sparked outrage. Washington County also has a zoning update in the works.