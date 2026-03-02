Utah’s big swing on homelessness comes with a big price tag
Long a problem in Utah, the latest shiny object to tackle homelessness is a 1,300-bed campus on the west side of Salt Lake City. But it comes with a hefty price tag. This week, Utah lawmakers are looking to the federal government and reaching into their own piggy bank to come up with the cash to tackle homelessness.
Voices:
- Gov. Spencer Cox (archival audio)
- Katie McKellar, reporter with Utah News Dispatch
- Rep. Tyler Clancy, a Republican from Provo
- Sen. Jennifer Plumb, a Democrat from Salt Lake City
- Nick Coleman, Interim Homeless Coordinator, Utah Office of Homeless Services
