Small government, bigger Utah
Utah is a red state that loves the idea of small government — to a point. While state lawmakers like to push back against the federal government, they are sometimes ready and willing to step into the business of cities and towns. In this episode of State Street, we take a look at where this tension comes from and how it’s showing up this legislative session.
Voices:
- Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City Mayor (archival audio)
- Wayne Harper, Republican State Senator (archival audio)
- Gov. Spencer Cox (archival audio)
- Ray Ward, Republican State Rep. (archival audio)
- Kate Bradshaw, Bountiful Mayor (archival audio)
- Cameron Diehl, executive director of the Utah League of Cities and Towns
- Damon Cann, head of the political science department at Utah State University
