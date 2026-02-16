© 2026 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State Street

Small government, bigger Utah

Published February 16, 2026 at 12:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Alexis Rausch
/
KUER

Utah is a red state that loves the idea of small government — to a point. While state lawmakers like to push back against the federal government, they are sometimes ready and willing to step into the business of cities and towns. In this episode of State Street, we take a look at where this tension comes from and how it’s showing up this legislative session.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street 2026 Utah Legislative SessionUtah League of Cities and Townsfederalismhousingtransportation
Stay Connected
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate