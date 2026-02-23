The White House twists Utah’s AI arm
Two of the biggest issues Utah lawmakers have staked their claim on in recent years are protecting children and state sovereignty. What happens when those two collide — with President Donald Trump? In this episode of State Street, we look at why the White House is worried about a Utah artificial intelligence and child safety bill, and whether the state is willing to push back on a “friendly” administration.
Voices:
- Rep. Doug Fiefia, a Republican from Herriman
- Gov. Spencer Cox (archival audio)
- Huo Jingnan, NPR reporter on the Power and Influence Team
- Sen. Mike McKell, a Republican from Spanish Fork (archival audio)
- Senate President Stuart Adams, a Republican from Layton (archival audio)
- Leah Murray, director of the Olene Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service at Weber State University
Recommended Reading and Listening:
- Trump is pressuring Utah on an AI bill. Gov. Cox says states should lead on policy
- Scoop: White House pressures Utah lawmaker to kill AI transparency bill
- Rather than sue, what if Utah lawmakers simply told Washington ‘Heck no’?
- Utah has emerged as a national leader in figuring out AI in K-12 education
- In its first year of work, Utah’s AI office laid out mental health best practices
- Utah lawmakers are considering commercial identity protections against AI
- Utah’s new Office of Artificial Intelligence will first focus on mental health care and AI