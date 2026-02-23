© 2026 KUER 90.1
State Street

The White House twists Utah’s AI arm

Published February 23, 2026 at 12:00 AM MST
Amanda Anderson
KUER

Two of the biggest issues Utah lawmakers have staked their claim on in recent years are protecting children and state sovereignty. What happens when those two collide — with President Donald Trump? In this episode of State Street, we look at why the White House is worried about a Utah artificial intelligence and child safety bill, and whether the state is willing to push back on a “friendly” administration.

Voices:

  • Rep. Doug Fiefia, a Republican from Herriman
  • Gov. Spencer Cox (archival audio)
  • Huo Jingnan, NPR reporter on the Power and Influence Team
  • Sen. Mike McKell, a Republican from Spanish Fork (archival audio)
  • Senate President Stuart Adams, a Republican from Layton (archival audio)
  • Leah Murray, director of the Olene Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service at Weber State University

Recommended Reading and Listening:

State Street 2026 Utah Legislative SessionArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyWhite HouseDonald Trump
