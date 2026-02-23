The White House twists Utah’s AI arm

Two of the biggest issues Utah lawmakers have staked their claim on in recent years are protecting children and state sovereignty . What happens when those two collide — with President Donald Trump? In this episode of State Street, we look at why the White House is worried about a Utah artificial intelligence and child safety bill, and whether the state is willing to push back on a “friendly” administration.

Voices:

Rep. Doug Fiefia , a Republican from Herriman

, a Republican from Herriman Gov. Spencer Cox (archival audio)

(archival audio) Huo Jingnan , NPR reporter on the Power and Influence Team

, NPR reporter on the Power and Influence Team Sen. Mike McKell , a Republican from Spanish Fork (archival audio)

, a Republican from Spanish Fork (archival audio) Senate President Stuart Adams , a Republican from Layton (archival audio)

, a Republican from Layton (archival audio) Leah Murray , director of the Olene Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service at Weber State University

Recommended Reading and Listening: