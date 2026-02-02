Will Kirk and No Kings reshape Utah’s right to bear arms?
Between the death of Afa Ah Loo during a No Kings protest march in Salt Lake City and the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Utah’s 2025 was marked by gun violence. And after what happened in Minnesota, with the deaths of Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti, the Second Amendment is front and center in American politics. In this episode of State Street, we examine whether Utah lawmakers are approaching guns and firearms any differently this year and what bills are on the table.
Voices:
- Rep. Jake Fitisemanu, a West Valley City Democrat
- Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill
- KUER host Pamela McCall, KUER host Ciara Hulet and NPR Weekend Edition Sunday host Ayesha Rascoe (archival audio)
- Utah Senate President Stuart Adams (archival audio)
- Utah House Minority Leader Rep. Angela Romero (archival audio)
