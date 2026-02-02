© 2026 KUER 90.1
Will Kirk and No Kings reshape Utah’s right to bear arms?

Published February 2, 2026 at 12:00 AM MST
Amanda Anderson
/
KUER

Between the death of Afa Ah Loo during a No Kings protest march in Salt Lake City and the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Utah’s 2025 was marked by gun violence. And after what happened in Minnesota, with the deaths of Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti, the Second Amendment is front and center in American politics. In this episode of State Street, we examine whether Utah lawmakers are approaching guns and firearms any differently this year and what bills are on the table.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

State Street 2026 Utah Legislative SessionSecond AmendmentGun ViolenceCharlie KirkNo Kings Protest ShootingGun LegislationGun IssuesSim GillStuart AdamsAngela Romero
