State Street

Water, water, somewhere, but drops for Great Salt Lake

Published February 9, 2026 at 12:00 AM MST
Amanda Anderson
Utah is going through a rough winter with very (*very*) little snow. That spells trouble for the state’s water resources, including its crown jewel: Great Salt Lake. In this episode of State Street, we’ll take a look at how things have fared for Great Salt Lake since 2022’s “Year of Water” and what lawmakers have in the works this session.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street 2026 Utah Legislative SessionGreat Salt LakeWaterBrian SteedSpencer Cox
