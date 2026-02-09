Water, water, somewhere, but drops for Great Salt Lake

Utah is going through a rough winter with very (*very*) little snow. That spells trouble for the state’s water resources, including its crown jewel: Great Salt Lake. In this episode of State Street, we’ll take a look at how things have fared for Great Salt Lake since 2022’s “Year of Water” and what lawmakers have in the works this session.

Voices:

Gov. Spencer Cox (archival audio)

(archival audio) Bonnie Baxter , director of the Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster University

, director of the Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster University Emily Lewis , water attorney

, water attorney Brian Steed , Great Salt Lake Commissioner

