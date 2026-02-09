Water, water, somewhere, but drops for Great Salt Lake
Utah is going through a rough winter with very (*very*) little snow. That spells trouble for the state’s water resources, including its crown jewel: Great Salt Lake. In this episode of State Street, we’ll take a look at how things have fared for Great Salt Lake since 2022’s “Year of Water” and what lawmakers have in the works this session.
Voices:
- Gov. Spencer Cox (archival audio)
- Bonnie Baxter, director of the Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster University
- Emily Lewis, water attorney
- Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake Commissioner
Recommended Reading and Listening:
- All your questions about the shrinking Great Salt Lake, answered (by a brine shrimp!)
- Utah is in a snow drought. Here’s why that’s bad for more than skiers
- What up with the Great Salt Lake? (2024 version)
- Lakebed dust is a worry in Utah. For California’s Salton Sea, it’s a full-blown problem
- Utah’s 2034 Olympics are a likely deadline for helping the Great Salt Lake
- What vital signs will show us that the Great Salt Lake is improving?
- Climate change and a population boom could dry up the Great Salt Lake in 5 years
- Utah’s population boom could further strain its limited water