‘Not who we are,’ says Mayor Mendenhall after shooting at SLC No Kings protest

Update June 15: Salt Lake City Police have confirmed that the individual shot during the protest, a bystander, died after being taken to the hospital. They also released preliminary details about the event and the suspect being held. Our original story continues below.

—

Salt Lake City police say they have three individuals in custody as they investigate a shooting downtown. The shots were heard during the “No Kings” protest, where an estimated 10,000 people were marching from Pioneer Park to the Wallace F. Bennett Federal building.

The motive and events surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Officials have confirmed that one person is critically injured as a result of the shooting. They have been transported to the hospital.

Kelly Ferrone had come upon the protest while on a bike ride. He joined in and “felt the vibe,” he said. Then he heard shots.

“I started thinking, I'm like, oh no, those are gunshots.”

At that point, “everyone just started screaming and running,” he said.

As reports of shots spread in the crowd, police were heard saying, “there is a weapon drawn, nobody do anything.” Demonstrators were then told to disperse. People have reported sheltering in churches, restaurants and parking garages in the area.

According to police, the gunshots were heard near 151 South State Street shortly before 8:00 p.m. Authorities believe the incident involved four people. The person found shot at the scene is at the hospital with what are considered life-threatening injuries. Witnesses provided information that led police to another individual who was found with a gunshot wound. He is hospitalized and under police watch.

Two other individuals were also taken into custody, according to police.

At a press conference following the shooting, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd praised the otherwise peaceful nature of the march.

“The event organizers worked closely with us at the Salt Lake City Department, Salt Lake here at Salt Lake City, and up until the point of the shooting, there was no indication of any problems,” he said.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall called the violence “horrific, and it is not who we are.”

“I want to urge everyone in the public to be calm, to give one another grace and to look out for one another tonight and in the coming days,” the mayor said.

She went on to commend Salt Lake City police officers and firefighters for potentially saving lives with a swift response. “I thank you for your heroic actions. You are among the best in this city, and I am so proud of you.”

In a released statement, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson lamented that it was the second time today she was “expressing sadness and concern regarding gun violence,” referring to the targeted shootings of Minnesota lawmakers . She said hateful rhetoric and violence are tearing the nation apart, and that people must work together for "a future that represents a better America.”

Gov. Spencer Cox called the shooting “a deeply troubling act of violence that has no place in our public square.”

In advance of the planned weekend protests, the governor said the state was overprepared and would respond swiftly to any unrest.