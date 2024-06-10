WATCH LIVE: Utah Attorney General debate with Derek Brown, Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry

With current Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes not seeking reelection, there are three candidates up for the GOP's nomination: former lawmaker and party chair Derek Brown, attorney Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry, the current director of the Utah Division of Risk Management. The office of the Utah Attorney General has been scandal plagued in recent years and is currently undergoing a legislative audit.

The 2nd Congressional GOP primary debate will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 2 p.m. from the studios of PBS Utah in Salt Lake City. The moderator is Glen Mills, director of communication and government relations at the Utah Department of Corrections. Mills is a former anchor and political correspondent for ABC4 News in Salt Lake City.

Learn more about the candidates in the Republican primary with our Utah Attorney General voters guide.