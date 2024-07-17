WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of the 2024 Republican National Convention

On night two, Donald Trump was celebrated at the Republican National Convention by former rivals who just months ago leveled harsh critiques about him. It was a show of unity that contrasts with the divisions increasingly ripping through the Democratic Party.

Nikki Haley, who was Trump’s final challenger in the GOP primary and found pockets of support in Utah, directly addressed her supporters, saying, “You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him.”

.@NikkiHaley: "President Trump asked me to speak to this convention in the name of unity. It was a gracious initiation and I was happy to accept. I'll start by making one thing perfectly clear; Donald Trump has my strong endorsement. Period." pic.twitter.com/wMsttkx3il — CSPAN (@cspan) July 17, 2024

Ron DeSantis, a primary rival who has worked to rebuild his relationship with the former president, said: “We cannot let him down. And we cannot let America down.”

Such overtures are typical in political conventions, where the purpose is often to bring a party together after bitter primaries. But the Haley and DeSantis appearances were particularly notable given the personal animosity that defined this year’s GOP contest — much of that being directed by Trump at Haley and DeSantis.

The displays of unity stood in stark contrast to the dynamic facing Democrats, many of whom are increasingly uncertain that President Joe Biden is the right choice to take on Trump in the November election.

