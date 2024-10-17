© 2024 KUER 90.1
WATCH LIVE: 2024 3rd Congressional debate with Mike Kennedy and Glenn Wright

KUER 90.1 | By KUER News
Published October 17, 2024 at 12:00 AM MDT

The 3rd Congressional District opened up after Rep. John Curtis jumped into the Senate race. Republican state Sen. Mike Kennedy, a doctor by trade, cleared a crowded GOP primary field to grab the party's nomination for the wide open seat. His opponent is Democrat Glenn Wright, a veteran and former Summit County Council member.

The 2024 3rd Congressional District debate will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at 6 p.m. MDT from the BYU Broadcasting Studio on the Brigham Young University Campus in Provo. The debate, organized by the Utah Debate Commission, will be moderated by Leah Murray, the Brady Presidential Distinguished Professor in the Department of Political Science and Philosophy at Weber State University. Murray is also director of the Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service.
