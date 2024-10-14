VIDEO: 2024 2nd Congressional debate with Celeste Maloy and Nathaniel Woodward

Rep. Celeste Maloy is running for her full first term to represent the 2nd Congressional District. She replaced Chris Stewart in a special election in 2023. She's facing Democrat Nathaniel Woodward.

The 2024 2nd Congressional District debate will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at 6 p.m. MDT from the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on The Utah Tech University Campus in St. George. The debate, organized by the Utah Debate Commission, will be moderated by Max Roth, an anchor with FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City, Utah.