Rep. Burgess Owens won’t seek reelection in 2026

Utah Republican Rep. Burgess Owens will not seek reelection later this year.

“After prayer, reflection and many long conversations, I have decided that I will not seek reelection in 2026,” he wrote in a March 4 social media post . “I will complete this term fully committed to my work in Washington, D.C. and then step away from elected office.”

The three-term congressman first took office in 2021 after defeating Democratic incumbent Ben McAdams in a hard-fought campaign .

While his announcement made no mention of it, his decision comes in the wake of a drawn-out fight over Utah’s congressional map, which was redrawn late last year to include a Democratic-leaning district centered in northern Salt Lake County. With all four of Utah’s congressional districts currently represented by Republicans, it was very likely that one of them would be out of a job come the November midterms.

Owens and fellow Rep. Celeste Maloy sued in federal court in a bid to block the new map, but were unsuccessful .

State Republicans have repeatedly attempted to block the new map, but have come up short in court, as well .

As it becomes increasingly likely that a Democratic-leaning district will be on the ballot in November, Owens’ announcement makes a clearer path for the remaining Republicans, Maloy, Blake Moore and Mike Kennedy , to be reelected.

“I will finish this term fully committed and fully accountable,” Owens said. “My final political sprint will be here in Utah and across the country, helping my colleagues expand our Republican majority. Though this chapter closes, my commitment to advancing opportunity, advocating for our children, and strengthening families will continue in new ways.”

He wrote that his entry into politics was motivated by a belief in advocating for at-risk children, and he’s been proud of his work on issues of school choice and tax relief for working families. He currently serves as the chair of the House Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee and is vice-chair of the House Education & Workforce Committee .

“After careful reflection, I have concluded that to continue this work, the next chapter of my mission would be best pursued outside elected office,” he said.

The new representative for Utah’s 4th Congressional District will be elected on Nov. 3. Owens’ last day in office will be Jan. 3, 2027.

