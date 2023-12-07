KUER Selected as a Report for America Host Newsroom

KUER is pleased to announce it has been selected as a Report for America host newsroom partner and will add a dedicated Ogden-based reporter in the summer of 2024.

Report for America is a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit media organization, and is structured to harness the skills and idealism of an emerging group of journalists, plus the creative spirit of local news organizations — like KUER.

“KUER is dedicated to sharing the joys and challenges of all Utahns through high-quality journalism,” said news director Elaine Clark. “There’s no better way to do that than by being part of the community itself.”

Through this partnership, KUER will create a Northern Utah bureau based in Ogden. This bilingual journalist will primarily report for Hispanic/Latino communities, while also covering general assignments for the area.

“Ogden is made up of many communities who all have different desires and needs,” said Ogden resident Amir Jackson. “The best way to know what’s important in any group is to go directly to that group and ask them what’s important, rather than assume.”