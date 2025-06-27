KUER Brings Home 43 Awards in First Half of 2025
KUER is pleased to share that its newsroom and flagship interview show “RadioWest” have received 43 journalism awards so far this year. Reporters and producers were recognized for their reporting on U.S. Magnesium laying off 186 workers; the Great Salt Lake; snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument; renting in Utah; and living a more meaningful life.
Check out the list of awards:
Utah Society of Professional Journalism
KUER received 32 awards from the Utah Society of Professional Journalism, including 14 first place, eight second place, six third place and four honorable mentions.
Online: Best podcast
First place
"In laws and deeds, Utah wants to protect its kids"
Saige Miller, Sean Higgins, Caroline Ballard, Jim Hill, Rakel Davis, David Childs
Radio: Best of sound
First place
A student orchestra experience rooted in rural Utah is here to ‘bring
David Condos
Radio: Breaking news
First place
How Utah voters are processing the attempted assassination of Trump
Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover
Radio: Business / consumer
First place
The dog food stench in Ogden? That’s the smell of 200+ local jobs
Macy Lipkin
Radio: Climate and environment
First place
When the Salton Sea shrank, it took Bombay Beach with it. Utah should heed the warning
Saige Miller
Radio: Documentary
First place
The Legacy and Future of Abravanel Hall
Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover
Radio: Education
First place
100K Utah high schoolers go to seminary. The legality was settled decades ago
Martha Harris
Radio: General feature
First place
In a divisive year, Salt Lake City’s Nativity in the Glen can still bring us together
Pamela McCall
Radio: Outdoor reporting
First place
Utah summer ski spots exist, but climate change threatens the ‘turns all year’ crowd
Ciara Hulet
Radio: Public affairs / talk show
First place
A Predator in Prophet's Clothing
Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover
Writing and reporting: Food and Drink
First place
There’s a harvest hiding in Salt Lake City. Just ask the Sugar House fruit guy
Caroline Ballard
Writing and reporting: Religion / values
First place
Because of, or despite the church, Salt Lake County sure has plenty of tattoo shops
Alyssa McDonald
Writing and reporting: Arts / entertainment
First place
Grab your Walkman, the Salt Lake City cassette revolution is here (again)
Elle Cowley
Continuing Coverage
Second Place
Utah has a $276M bet on farms to save Colorado River water. How's it going?
David Condos
Online: Best multimedia
Second place
The spring snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument was epic this year
David Condos, Jim Hill
Radio: Best radio newscast
Second place
Pamela McCall
Radio: Business / consumer
Second place
Want to see how Utah’s changing? Look to its grocery stores
Sean Higgins
Radio: Elections
Second place
Critics say Amendment D language misleads. So we asked Utahns what D says
Saige Miller, Elle Crossley
Radio: General feature
Second place
This Utah seamstress turns wedding dresses into a grace for grieving parents
Radio: Public affairs / talk show
Second place
The Past, Present and Future of Salt Lake City’s Japantown
Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover
Radio: Technology
Second place
Are LDS cultural norms holding women back on Utah’s Silicon Slopes?
Ciara Hulet
Business / consumer
Third place
Utah’s defense and aerospace industry is booming amid global conflicts
Pamela McCall
Radio: Diversity and equity
Third place
By connecting in Spanish, Timpanogos Middle tapped into the power of Latino parents
Martha Harris
Radio: Documentary
Third place
Radio diaries: Utahns monitoring their indoor air quality wonder — are their habits worth it?
Saige Miller, Alixel Cabrera, Todd Whitney
Radio: Elections
Third place
Rather than the angst, these Utah students have a ‘refreshing’ view of the election
Martha Harris
Radio: Public affairs / talk show
Third place
Latter-day Saint Voters in Arizona
Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover
Radio: Best use of sound
Honorable mention
The Desperate Lives and Troubled Times that Made Handel’s Messiah
Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover
Radio: Documentary
Honorable mention
GOP Infighting and Utah Voters
Sean Higgins, Elaine Clark
Writing and Reporting - Division A: Food and Drink
Honorable mention
Fry sauce is unquestionably a Utah thing, even with its questionable origin
Sean Higgins
Public Media Journalist Association
KUER received three awards from the Public Media Journalist Association.
Interview program
First Place
"In laws and deeds, Utah wants to protect its kids"
Saige Miller, Sean Higgins, Caroline Ballard, Jim Hill, Rakel Davis, David Childs
Climate / environment feature
Second Place
“Utah has a $276M bet on farms to save Colorado River water. How's it going?”
David Condos
Use of sound
Second Place
"A student orchestra experience rooted in rural Utah is here to 'bring the music'"
David Condos
2025 Top of the Rockies
KUER received four awards from the 2025 Top of the Rockies Regional Society of Professional Journalist competition, including one first place, one second place and two third place wins.
Religion Reporting
First Place
For 150 years, site markers didn't name who committed Utah's Mountain Meadow Massacre
David Condos
Climate Reporting
First Place
“Who will feed the world if the Great Salt Lake collapses?”
Levi Bridges, Abduaziz Madyorov, Leia Larsen
Multimedia Story
Second Place
“The spring snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument was epic this year”
David Condos, Jim Hill
Mental Health Feature
Third Place
“A Map to a More Meaningful Life”
Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover
Special Topic/Section
Third Place
Renting in Utah
Sean Higgins, Macy Lipkin, Saige Miller, Martha Harris, Pamela McCall
Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 Mark of Excellence Awards
KUER student journalists Elle Cowley and Elle Crossley have been recognized in the Region 9 Mark of Excellence Student Awards.
Audio
Finalist
“US Magnesium will idle operations after laying off 186 workers”
Elle Crossley
Radio Feature
Finalist
“Grab your Walkman, the Salt Lake City cassette revolution is here (again)”
Elle Cowley