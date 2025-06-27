KUER Brings Home 43 Awards in First Half of 2025

KUER is pleased to share that its newsroom and flagship interview show “RadioWest” have received 43 journalism awards so far this year. Reporters and producers were recognized for their reporting on U.S. Magnesium laying off 186 workers; the Great Salt Lake; snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument; renting in Utah; and living a more meaningful life.

Check out the list of awards:

Utah Society of Professional Journalism

KUER received 32 awards from the Utah Society of Professional Journalism, including 14 first place, eight second place, six third place and four honorable mentions.

Online: Best podcast

First place

"In laws and deeds, Utah wants to protect its kids"

Saige Miller, Sean Higgins, Caroline Ballard, Jim Hill, Rakel Davis, David Childs

Radio: Best of sound

First place

A student orchestra experience rooted in rural Utah is here to ‘bring

David Condos

Radio: Breaking news

First place

How Utah voters are processing the attempted assassination of Trump

Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Radio: Business / consumer

First place

The dog food stench in Ogden? That’s the smell of 200+ local jobs

Macy Lipkin

Radio: Climate and environment

First place

When the Salton Sea shrank, it took Bombay Beach with it. Utah should heed the warning

Saige Miller

Radio: Documentary

First place

The Legacy and Future of Abravanel Hall

Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Radio: Education

First place

100K Utah high schoolers go to seminary. The legality was settled decades ago

Martha Harris

Radio: General feature

First place

In a divisive year, Salt Lake City’s Nativity in the Glen can still bring us together

Pamela McCall

Radio: Outdoor reporting

First place

Utah summer ski spots exist, but climate change threatens the ‘turns all year’ crowd

Ciara Hulet

Radio: Public affairs / talk show

First place

A Predator in Prophet's Clothing

Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Writing and reporting: Food and Drink

First place

There’s a harvest hiding in Salt Lake City. Just ask the Sugar House fruit guy

Caroline Ballard

Writing and reporting: Religion / values

First place

Because of, or despite the church, Salt Lake County sure has plenty of tattoo shops

Alyssa McDonald

Writing and reporting: Arts / entertainment

First place

Grab your Walkman, the Salt Lake City cassette revolution is here (again)

Elle Cowley

Radio: Breaking news

First place

How Utah voters are processing the attempted assassination of Trump

Elaine Clark

Continuing Coverage

Second Place

Utah has a $276M bet on farms to save Colorado River water. How's it going?

David Condos

Online: Best multimedia

Second place

The spring snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument was epic this year

David Condos, Jim Hill

Radio: Best radio newscast

Second place

Pamela McCall

Radio: Business / consumer

Second place

Want to see how Utah’s changing? Look to its grocery stores

Sean Higgins

Radio: Elections

Second place

Critics say Amendment D language misleads. So we asked Utahns what D says

Saige Miller, Elle Crossley

Radio: General feature

Second place

This Utah seamstress turns wedding dresses into a grace for grieving parents

Radio: Public affairs / talk show

Second place

The Past, Present and Future of Salt Lake City’s Japantown

Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Radio: Technology

Second place

Are LDS cultural norms holding women back on Utah’s Silicon Slopes?

Ciara Hulet

Business / consumer

Third place

Utah’s defense and aerospace industry is booming amid global conflicts

Pamela McCall

Radio: Diversity and equity

Third place

By connecting in Spanish, Timpanogos Middle tapped into the power of Latino parents

Martha Harris

Radio: Documentary

Third place

Radio diaries: Utahns monitoring their indoor air quality wonder — are their habits worth it?

Saige Miller, Alixel Cabrera, Todd Whitney

Radio: Elections

Third place

Rather than the angst, these Utah students have a ‘refreshing’ view of the election

Martha Harris

Radio: Public affairs / talk show

Third place

Latter-day Saint Voters in Arizona

Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Radio: Documentary

Third place

Radio diaries: Utahns monitoring their indoor air quality wonder — are their habits worth it?

Saige Miller, Alixel Cabrera, Todd Whitney

Radio: Best use of sound

Honorable mention

The Desperate Lives and Troubled Times that Made Handel’s Messiah

Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Radio: Documentary

Honorable mention

GOP Infighting and Utah Voters

Sean Higgins, Elaine Clark

Writing and Reporting - Division A: Food and Drink

Honorable mention

Fry sauce is unquestionably a Utah thing, even with its questionable origin

Sean Higgins

Public Media Journalist Association

KUER received three awards from the Public Media Journalist Association.

Interview program

First Place

"In laws and deeds, Utah wants to protect its kids"

Saige Miller, Sean Higgins, Caroline Ballard, Jim Hill, Rakel Davis, David Childs

Climate / environment feature

Second Place

“Utah has a $276M bet on farms to save Colorado River water. How's it going?”

David Condos

Use of sound

Second Place

"A student orchestra experience rooted in rural Utah is here to 'bring the music'"

David Condos

2025 Top of the Rockies

KUER received four awards from the 2025 Top of the Rockies Regional Society of Professional Journalist competition, including one first place, one second place and two third place wins.

Religion Reporting

First Place

For 150 years, site markers didn't name who committed Utah's Mountain Meadow Massacre

David Condos

Climate Reporting

First Place

“ Who will feed the world if the Great Salt Lake collapses? ”

Levi Bridges, Abduaziz Madyorov, Leia Larsen

Multimedia Story

Second Place

“ The spring snowshoeing at Cedar Breaks National Monument was epic this year ”

David Condos, Jim Hill

Mental Health Feature

Third Place

“ A Map to a More Meaningful Life ”

Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Special Topic/Section

Third Place

Renting in Utah

Sean Higgins, Macy Lipkin, Saige Miller, Martha Harris, Pamela McCall

Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 Mark of Excellence Awards

KUER student journalists Elle Cowley and Elle Crossley have been recognized in the Region 9 Mark of Excellence Student Awards.

Audio

Finalist

“ US Magnesium will idle operations after laying off 186 workers ”

Elle Crossley