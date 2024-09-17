What the political crisis in Venezuela could mean for Utah

Venezuela’s political crisis could compel more migrants to come to the United States and to Utah – where Venezuelans are the fastest-growing Hispanic group , with a population of around 10,000 at the 2020 census.

Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner of the country’s presidential election on July 28, despite tally sheets showing opposition candidate Edmundo González having won in a landslide . González fled to Spain earlier this month, and more than 1,600 people were arrested protesting the outcome of the election.

Venezuelan pollster Meganalisis found more than 40% of respondents were considering leaving the country in the aftermath of the election.

Claudio Holzner, professor of political science at the University of Utah, said the U.S is rarely the first stop for Venezuelan migrants. Many enter neighboring countries like Colombia or Brazil.

Then, with hopes of being granted asylum and a work permit, they may make their way here through the U.S.-Mexico border.

“By far, most will go to one of these large immigrant destination cities like New York and Miami.”

But Utah is also an attractive destination, he said, especially for those with family connections, because “the economy is doing well” and the “cost of living is lower than Miami or New York or L.A., even though it's not cheap.”

Mayra Molina, director of the Venezuelan Alliance of Utah, said the state is “not prepared” for an influx of new immigrants.

“Utah doesn't have the resources to put people in hotels or apartments for a long period.”

Molina said her organization assists migrants with housing and legal advice. They help those who are eligible to “apply for a work permit right away” so they can support themselves.

She’s also seen more Venezuelans coming to Utah who don’t know anyone and therefore don’t have someone to stay with. She encourages new arrivals to “have a plan [for] where you're going to stay, with who, for how long” because Utah’s shelters are “at maximum capacity.”

The Venezuelan Alliance is also struggling to support immigrants who are already here, Molina said, citing limited resources.

“It’s challenging for us and for other organizations.”

She recognizes the journey to the U.S. can be dangerous and that waiting for asylum can take a long time. “Although we love [for] the Venezuelan people to come, we want them to make it right. We want them to [be] safe.”

Holzner said he’s also seen an increase in Venezuelan students at his kids’ school, but he “wouldn't expect a huge inflow compared to New York.”

But, he added, that “doesn’t mean that the population wouldn't double in a year.”

Macy Lipkin is a Report for America corps member who reports for KUER in northern Utah.