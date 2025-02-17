Welcome to Utah! *restrictions may apply

Immigration and crime are a big focus for Utah’s Republican supermajority in 2025. It’s a different approach than when the state made national headlines with its Utah Compact in 2010. That agreement, signed by state business, political and community leaders of all political affiliations, was viewed as a roadmap for states across the country to address immigration reform with care and compassion. Fast forward to 2025, and some in the GOP say those efforts went too far. So, what changed? We hear from KUER’s bilingual communities reporter and a local immigration lawyer to find out.

