Welcome to Utah! *restrictions may apply
Immigration and crime are a big focus for Utah’s Republican supermajority in 2025. It’s a different approach than when the state made national headlines with its Utah Compact in 2010. That agreement, signed by state business, political and community leaders of all political affiliations, was viewed as a roadmap for states across the country to address immigration reform with care and compassion. Fast forward to 2025, and some in the GOP say those efforts went too far. So, what changed? We hear from KUER’s bilingual communities reporter and a local immigration lawyer to find out.
Voices:
- Macy Lipkin, KUER Northern Utah and Bilingual Communities Reporter
- Nicholle Pitt White, a Utah immigration lawyer
- Republican Rep. Candice Pierucci
- Republican Rep. Val Peterson
- Democratic Rep. Andrew Stoddard
- Leah Murray, Weber State University distinguished professor of political science and director of the Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service
Recommended Reading and Listening:
- Utah House votes to bump up misdemeanor penalties, a key threshold for deportations
- Deportations could cut into construction labor, hampering Utah’s housing goals
- Utah lawmakers might drop health insurance eligibility for children without legal status
- GOP-led states, including Utah, are prepping to aid Trump’s mass deportation effort
- Utah Republicans preview their 2025 priorities on illegal immigration and crime
- Ogden City Council makes its PATH to Citizenship program permanent
- ‘Mixed-status’ families across the West are coping with Trump’s deportation threats
- From Idaho to Colorado, Western states are divided on Trump’s immigration agenda
- Mass deportations could leave a hole in the West’s service and agriculture economies