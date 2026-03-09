Utah avoids spice, opts for a meat and potatoes session
The 2026 Utah legislative session comes to an end, 541 bills and 45 days later. From budgets to AI to courts to (some) affordability, lawmakers did their thing right up until the stroke of midnight on the last day. In this episode of State Street, this session felt more like a light jog than a mad dash to the finish.
Voices:
- Gov. Spencer Cox
- Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, a Democrat from Salt Lake City
- Senate Majority Whip Michael McKell, a Republican from Spanish Fork
- Elizabeth Wright, executive director of the Utah State Bar
- Ethan Rauschkolb, KUER and Amplify Utah legislative intern
Recommended Reading and Listening:
- Passes & fails: Here’s what happened in Utah’s 2026 legislative session
- After a speed bump, Utah lawmakers push through a summer gas tax holiday
- Preliminary budget signals ‘vote of confidence’ for Utah’s homelessness approach
- Utah lawmakers are talking about another tax cut. It’s more message than money
- Utah targets 800,000 more gallons a day under new gas refinery agreement
- Trump is pressuring Utah on an AI bill. Gov. Cox says states should lead on policy
- Utah lawmakers’ next court reform is a push for livestreaming and transparency
- Utah Legislature weighs homebuyer aid, zoning changes to tackle housing crunch
- As Utah lawmakers push accountability, State Bar fears lasting damage to the courts
- 2 more justices: Utah Supreme Court expansion is signed, sealed and delivered