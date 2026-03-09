Utah avoids spice, opts for a meat and potatoes session

The 2026 Utah legislative session comes to an end, 541 bills and 45 days later. From budgets to AI to courts to (some) affordability, lawmakers did their thing right up until the stroke of midnight on the last day. In this episode of State Street, this session felt more like a light jog than a mad dash to the finish.

Voices:

Gov. Spencer Cox

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla , a Democrat from Salt Lake City

, a Democrat from Salt Lake City Senate Majority Whip Michael McKell , a Republican from Spanish Fork

, a Republican from Spanish Fork Elizabeth Wright , executive director of the Utah State Bar

, executive director of the Utah State Bar Ethan Rauschkolb , KUER and Amplify Utah legislative intern

