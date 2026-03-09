© 2026 KUER 90.1
Utah avoids spice, opts for a meat and potatoes session

Published March 9, 2026 at 12:00 AM MDT
Alexis Rausch
/
KUER

The 2026 Utah legislative session comes to an end, 541 bills and 45 days later. From budgets to AI to courts to (some) affordability, lawmakers did their thing right up until the stroke of midnight on the last day. In this episode of State Street, this session felt more like a light jog than a mad dash to the finish.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

