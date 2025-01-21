Utah students can no longer bring personal copies of banned books to school

There are already certain things Utah schools prohibit students from bringing to campus — like certain electronics, vaping devices or rollerblades.

Now, according to updated guidance from the Utah State Board of Education , banned books have been added to that list. This change was not due to action by board members. Instead, it is staff members’ interpretation of the law .

There are currently 14 books banned statewide under a 2024 law . Individual school districts and charter schools have also banned additional books at the local level.

If a school or district determines a book is “pornographic or indecent,” as defined in state code , that title is labeled “sensitive material.” The new law breaks that down further into “objective sensitive material” or “subjective sensitive material.”

Schools are not allowed to have any instructional materials in their libraries or classrooms that meet the criteria of “sensitive material.” But since students are still legally allowed to get these books from the public library or bookstores, they were previously allowed to bring a banned book to school if they got it somewhere else.

While the 2024 law focuses on materials that schools own or use, one line in the state code explicitly states, “Sensitive materials are prohibited in the school setting.”

According to the state board’s updated FAQ , any books banned statewide are prohibited on any school property. Similarly, those banned by a local school district for being “sensitive material” are prohibited on any of that district’s school grounds.

“These titles should not be brought to school or used for classroom activities, assignments, or personal reading while on school property,” the FAQ page states.

It also has guidance for approaching students who bring one of these books to school. That includes avoiding public confrontation, maintaining a calm demeanor, validating the student’s feelings, explaining the state law and encouraging students to talk with their parents about this. It also suggests notifying the administration so they can contact parents to explain the policy.

The state board’s Library Media Specialist Davina Sauthoff said the staff and their attorneys have had ongoing discussions and investigations into what the law explicitly requires. She said they want to make sure they’re providing the best guidance to schools and districts so that they are in legal compliance.

The updated guidance addresses that initial conversation a staff member has with a student, Sauthoff said. It doesn’t wade into whether students should be disciplined or what should happen if a student brings the book again.

It would be up to individual schools and districts to create policies about how these situations are handled. Sauthoff said the state’s guidance merely encourages schools to have those conversations and to involve parents.

“We're not asking teachers to search out these books, you know, dig through backpacks and lockers. But if they become aware of it, then, gently ask the student to take the book home,” Sauthoff said. “We don't want there to be any confrontation or a space where students don't feel welcomed and included in their school community.”