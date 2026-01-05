‘Wicked,’ the novel behind the musical and movies, is now banned in Utah schools

If Utah students want to read the book that inspired the hit musical “ Wicked ,” they won’t find it in their public school library.

“ Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, ” a 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, is now part of the growing list of books banned in the state’s K-12 schools. That list stands at 22 titles after three new ones, including “Wicked,” were added at the start of the new year.

The original novel is notably different from the popular Stephen Schwartz musical on Broadway, and the two adapted PG films starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. In a 2024 MassLive interview , Maguire said his book is not meant for children . He purposefully included “somewhat raunchy material” in the early pages to show readers what they were getting into. If they were looking for chorus lines and dancing monkeys, this wasn’t it. It has sex, violence, and sexual violence.

While the book was expressly written for an adult audience , Maguire hasn’t said at what age a reader might be ready for his book, such as older teens. Instead, in interviews, he said he prefers for readers to decide for themselves when they’re ready.

Being on the statewide book removal list means that the book is banned for all grade levels, including high school.

The list is maintained by the Utah State Board of Education and started in 2024 . State law mandates that if three school districts, or two districts and five charter schools, remove a book for being pornographic or indecent, as defined in state code , that title has to be removed from every school statewide.

The other two additions, “ The Perks of Being a Wallflower ” by Stephen Chbosky and “ Nineteen Minutes ” by Jodi Picoult, are stories that take place in high school.

Chbosky’s 1999 coming-of-age novel is very popular. The American Library Association named the New York Times best-seller as one of the best books for young adults. It's also frequently on PEN America’s lists of most commonly banned books in America. The novel follows teenager Charlie as he navigates the complexities of high school. It deals with topics like sexual abuse, suicide, friendship, sexuality, relationships, drugs and death.

In interviews , Chbosky has said he’s received thousands of letters over the years from young people telling him how much “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” meant to them, including making them feel less alone about what they were going through.

Picoult’s 2007 novel is about the aftermath of a school shooting that kills 10, as well as the events leading up to it. In 2024, PEN America said “Nineteen Minutes” was the most commonly banned book in the U.S. At the time, Picoult said the designation wasn’t a badge of honor for her, but a call for alarm.

“Nineteen Minutes is banned not because it’s about a school shooting, but because of a single page that depicts a date rape and uses anatomically correct words for the human body,” Picoult told PEN America . “It is not gratuitous or salacious, and it is not – as the book banners claim – porn. In fact, hundreds of kids have told me that reading Nineteen Minutes stopped them from committing a school shooting, or showed them they were not alone in feeling isolated.”

The Utah State Board’s public list doesn’t disclose why districts banned each book.

All three titles were banned after removals in Davis, Tooele and Washington County school districts.

The other books banned in all Utah schools are: