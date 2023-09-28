When is the 2023 Salt Lake City mayoral debate?
Moderated by Salt Lake Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus, the 2023 Salt Lake City Mayoral Debate is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. It will air on PBS Utah, channel 7.1, and on KUER, 90.1fm and its network of stations across the state — or you can watch the live video stream above.
Debate Participants:
Mayor Erin Mendenhall (incumbent) - The first-term mayor won her spot in 2019 over challenger Luz Escamilla by nearly 16 percentage points. Mendenhall as the endorsement of the entire Salt Lake City Council.
Rocky Anderson - A former two-term mayor of Salt Lake City, Anderson served from 2000-2008. The challenger is a staunch critic of both the current mayor and city council, especially on the subject of how Salt Lake City is dealing with homelessness.
- Michael Valentine - The independent/activist challenger describes himself as a small business owner, licensed real estate agent and a filmmaker.