When is the 2023 Salt Lake City mayoral debate?

KUER 90.1 | By KUER News
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:00 AM MDT

Moderated by Salt Lake Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus, the 2023 Salt Lake City Mayoral Debate is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. It will air on PBS Utah, channel 7.1, and on KUER, 90.1fm and its network of stations across the state — or you can watch the live video stream above.

Debate Participants:

The 2023 candidates for Salt Lake City. From left to right, incumbent Mayor Erin Mendenhall, former-Mayor Rocky Anderson and independent/activist challenger Michael Valentine.
courtesy of the candidate's campaigns
