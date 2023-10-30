2023 SLC mayoral voter guide: What to know about Anderson, Mendenhall and Valentine

ANDERSON – I have proven experience, a solid record of achievement, and a driving passion to improve health, safety, and quality of life in our city. I build great teams, set goals, and achieve them. We'll be accessible and transparent.

The city will build mixed-income non-market housing, providing thousands of affordable housing units. We'll expand open spaces.

We'll never leave unsheltered people in the winter without available shelter. We will create far more supportive permanent housing for homeless people, as many of us did together when I was mayor.

We will eliminate encampments in public places. We will enforce drug and other laws, diverting people from jail to treatment. We will again institute broad restorative justice programs.

The SLCPD will once again respond quickly to emergency calls and police will de-escalate encounters.

We'll implement a 24/7 childcare system. As when I was mayor before, we’ll vastly improve our streets, coordinate road construction, and improve our parks.

We will once again make SLC a major climate protection leader, aggressively take effective air quality measures, and push relentlessly to end alfalfa farming, necessary to save the Great Salt Lake.

