A quick Utah voters guide to the 2023 municipal and special 2nd District elections

The calendar is a little off this year thanks to the special election in the 2nd Congressional District, but don’t worry Utah voters, ballots are in the mail. Here’s a quick guide to help you through the general election scheduled for Nov. 21.

📅 First, a few important dates:

Oct. 31 - Clerks will start mailing ballots

Nov. 14 - This is the last day to request a mail ballot

Nov. 21 - Election Day

✅ Voter quick links:

🏛 For voters in the 2nd Congressional District:

🏙 For Salt Lake City voters:

🚂 For Ogden voters: