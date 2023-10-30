© 2023 KUER 90.1
A quick Utah voters guide to the 2023 municipal and special 2nd District elections

KUER 90.1 | By KUER News
Published October 30, 2023 at 12:00 AM MDT
A Millard County ballot drop box on Main Street in Fillmore, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022.
The calendar is a little off this year thanks to the special election in the 2nd Congressional District, but don’t worry Utah voters, ballots are in the mail. Here’s a quick guide to help you through the general election scheduled for Nov. 21.

📅 First, a few important dates:

  • Oct. 31 - Clerks will start mailing ballots
  • Nov. 14 - This is the last day to request a mail ballot
  • Nov. 21 - Election Day

✅ Voter quick links:

🏛 For voters in the 2nd Congressional District:

🏙 For Salt Lake City voters:

🚂 For Ogden voters:

Politics & Government Elections 2023VotingUtah 2nd Congressional DistrictMayoral RaceOgdenSalt Lake City
