A quick Utah voters guide to the 2023 municipal and special 2nd District elections
The calendar is a little off this year thanks to the special election in the 2nd Congressional District, but don’t worry Utah voters, ballots are in the mail. Here’s a quick guide to help you through the general election scheduled for Nov. 21.
📅 First, a few important dates:
- Oct. 31 - Clerks will start mailing ballots
- Nov. 14 - This is the last day to request a mail ballot
- Nov. 21 - Election Day
✅ Voter quick links:
- Track your mail ballot
- Register to vote
- How and where can you vote?
- What are the voter ID requirements?
- Learn more about candidates and issues
🏛 For voters in the 2nd Congressional District:
- VIDEO: The 2nd Congressional District debate between Celeste Maloy and Kathleen Riebe
- Israel, Congress and shutdowns gave Celeste Maloy and Kathleen Riebe plenty to debate
🏙 For Salt Lake City voters:
- 2023 SLC mayoral voter guide: What to know about Anderson, Mendenhall and Valentine
- Guía del votante para la alcaldía de SLC 2023: Lo que hay que saber sobre Anderson, Mendenhall y Valentine
- VIDEO: The 2023 Salt Lake City mayoral debate
- Salt Lake City mayoral candidates spar over their visions on homelessness and housing
- Salt Lake City’s FAQ on ranked choice voting
🚂 For Ogden voters:
- 2023 Ogden mayoral voter guide: What to know about Taylor Knuth and Ben Nadolski
- Guía del votante para la alcaldía de Ogden 2023: Lo que debe saber acerca de Taylor Knuth y Ben Nadolski
- VIDEO: The 2023 Ogden mayoral debate
- Political experience, vision of good governance separate Ogden’s Knuth and Nadolski
- These are Ogden mayoral candidate Taylor Knuth’s priorities for ‘the city that built me’
- These are mayoral candidate Ben Nadolski’s priorities to meet Ogden’s ‘blue-collar grit’