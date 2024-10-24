© 2024 KUER 90.1
📺 WATCH LIVE @ 6p: 4th Congressional District debate

WATCH LIVE: 2024 4th Congressional debate with Katrina Fallick-Wang and Burgess Owens

KUER 90.1 | By KUER News
Published October 24, 2024 at 12:00 AM MDT

It's been smooth sailing so far for incumbent Burgess Owens in the 4th Congressional District. The Republican did not face a opponent in the June GOP primary and instead helped rally support for Rep. Celeste Maloy, who faced a stiff challenge in her district. His Democratic challenger is Katrina Fallick-Wang, a marketing professional in Utah's Silicon Slopes.

The 2024 4th Congressional District debate will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, from the PBS Utah studios on the campus of The University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The debate, organized by the Utah Debate Commission, will be moderated by Caroline Ballard, KUER's assistant news director and executive producer of State Street.
