Bryce Canyon’s underground water is a balancing act that tourism could tip

Geology made Bryce Canyon famous . It has also isolated its water supply.

In this part of southern Utah, water generally comes from wells that tap an underground aquifer fed by whatever rain or snow falls on a relatively small headwaters plateau.

“We're not at the end of the river where you can dam it up,” said Lance Syrett, hotel general manager at Ruby’s Inn in Bryce Canyon City. “We're at the beginning. And there's just no more water up here.”

The Paunsaugunt Plateau above Bryce Canyon is a high-altitude peninsula surrounded by red rock cliffs. While there are only a few hundred residents, tourism makes for outsized water needs. Bryce Canyon National Park welcomed around 2 million people in 2025 — roughly twice as many as it did two decades ago. Rising demand could risk the area’s water bank account. Research shows the aquifer is not being consistently refilled enough to keep up.

“We definitely don't want to get in a situation like some of the other communities in the West where they just keep mining that aquifer,” Syrett said. “What do you do when you're literally out of water in the ground? What do you do at that point?”

Utah Geological Survey researchers have taken a closer look at the Paunsaugunt Plateau’s groundwater in recent years, motivated by the threat of future drought and the possibility of further development in local tourism.

The agency’s research shows the aquifer is highly responsive to precipitation or the lack of it, said Kathryn Ladig, a geologist who collected water level data there from 2018 through 2022. Her team saw increases in water levels following good water years, but those spikes were short-lived.

“Anytime it's wet, the groundwater levels come up,” she said. “When we have the dry seasons, they very quickly respond down.”

Utah Geological Survey This map shows the study area for the Utah Geological Survey’s groundwater research, including the Paunsaugunt Plateau and Bryce Canyon National Park.

That doesn’t bode well after Utah’s historically dry , warm winter . The Upper Sevier watershed, which the plateau belongs to, has just 17% of its normal snowpack as of mid-April. Ladig anticipates groundwater levels will decline near Bryce throughout 2026.

The aquifer is also relatively shallow and near the surface, which limits capacity.

“They couldn't bank a bunch of water for later years,” said Hugh Hurlow, who manages the Utah Geological Survey’s groundwater program and also worked on the study.

The research, which Hurlow believes was the first of its kind that focused on this aquifer, measured how much water is going in and out to calculate the aquifer’s water budget. It indicates levels have already been on a downward trajectory, with less water coming in from precipitation than what’s being pumped out or evaporating.

“You're seeing a loss in four out of the five years,” Hurlow said of the data from the study. “I think they do indicate a trend of gradually losing some water.”

Pumping for domestic use represents less than 5% of the total water exiting the aquifer, Ladig said. The majority eventually flows downstream in the Sevier River. But with the system already in a precarious equilibrium, even a relatively small increase in the amount of water pumped out for new development could potentially disrupt it.

“It could switch it from being relatively balanced to imbalanced,” she said, “having a more consistently negative budget.”

While the study didn’t pinpoint what the Bryce area’s water use limit might be, Ladig said it’s clear there is one.

The Paunsaugunt Plateau’s geology and hydrology are common in Utah, Hurlow said. What makes it unique is the water demand generated by the national park’s millions of visitors — there aren’t any cities with 2 million people high up in the Uinta Mountains. That presents an opportunity, he said, to think about how the Bryce area might use water going forward.

“We can't control the precipitation,” he said. “But we can, to a large extent, control how much water people use.”

The National Park Service is also concerned about the future of local groundwater, Hurlow said. It partnered with his team on the first part of the study. In addition to maintaining its water supply to keep the human part of the park going, he said, springs within the park that flow out of groundwater sustain Bryce Canyon’s natural ecosystem

So far, Syrett said Bryce Canyon City has avoided the rapid development that’s popped up outside Zion and Arches , for a few reasons. Bryce is at a higher elevation than those parks, so its tourist season is typically shorter. The towns near Bryce are very small, so there aren’t a lot of people to hire if someone wants to start a new hotel or tourism business. And then there’s its limited water.

While residents are worried about the local water supply, he said, it’s ultimately out of their control. It would be up to the state of Utah, which approves water rights allocations, to determine how much more can be taken from the aquifer and still be sustainable. Anytime a new water right is applied for in Bryce, he said that residents typically protest and will likely continue to do so.

“If there's a bunch of development, we don't want to see our well dropping a foot every year,” Syrett said. “We've got world-class drinking water up here, and we don't want it to go away.”

Disclosure: Ruby’s Inn is a financial sponsor of KUER.

