Everybody get down with the down ballot

It’s easy to get caught up in the big ticket races – America will get a new president after all! But what happens in Washington, D.C. doesn’t always hit home right away. Local races are about what happens in your community, whether that’s high property taxes, homelessness or affordable housing. Local elected officials are on the front lines in Utah. This week on State Street, we discuss the impact down-ballot races have on your life and community.

Voices:

Søren Simonsen, Salt Lake County voter and former Salt Lake City councilor

Ty Martinez, Salt Lake County voter

James Longstaff, Salt Lake County voter

Ben McAdams , former Democratic congressman, state senator and Salt Lake County mayor

, former Democratic congressman, state senator and Salt Lake County mayor Rachelle Morris , Republican candidate for Salt Lake County Council

, Republican candidate for Salt Lake County Council Natalie Pinkney , Democratic candidate for Salt Lake County Council

Recommended Reading and Listening: