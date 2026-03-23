BirdNote
BirdNote is a weekly two-minute feature that can be about almost any aspect of bird life, from migration to coloration to birds in art to song.
Latest Episodes
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KUER's morning headlines for March 23, 2026
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KUER's evening headlines for March 20, 2026
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KUER's morning headlines for March 20, 2026
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KUER's evening headlines for March 19, 2026
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We usually think of water as being stored in oceans and rivers, but some trees act as reservoirs too.
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KUER's morning headlines for March 19, 2026
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KUER's evening headlines for March 18, 2026
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KUER's morning headlines for March 18, 2026
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KUER's evening headlines for March 17, 2026
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KUER's morning headlines for March 17, 2026
RadioWest Stories
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The only problem: No one is fully fluent.
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Estevan López, New Mexico's water negotiator, said talks resumed in March, and the upper and lower basin states are using a short-term proposal from Nevada as the starting point.
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ICE a veces retiene a personas durante la noche en su centro temporal de detención en Ogden, en violación de las condiciones establecidas por la comisión de planificación municipal en 2000. ¿Podría la ciudad hacer algo al respecto?
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National Weather Service meteorologist Hayden Mahan said if Salt Lake City hits at least 81 degrees this weekend, “that would be the warmest March temperature ever recorded. The previous record being just 80 degrees.”
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When it comes to prediction markets, if it “walks like a duck and quacks like a duck,” Gov. Spencer Cox said. “It's a duck” — meaning the apps are gambling, and should be banned in Utah.
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ICE sometimes holds people overnight at its temporary detention facility in Ogden, in violation of conditions set by the city planning commission in 2000. Could the city do anything about it?
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The governor is scheduled to meet the press at 10:00 a.m. MDT on Thursday, March 19, 2025.
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Speaking to the Utah State Bar, Justice Petersen reviewed the just-finished 2026 legislative session and defended judicial independence.
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The announced change from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is effective immediately. Before this, only men could be Sunday School presidents in local wards.
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Search and rescue crew leaders from national parks across the West converged at Zion this week to share tips and tricks for how to keep people safe.