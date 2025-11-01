The woman arrested by ICE at the Salt Lake airport has a valid work permit

The woman arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Salt Lake City International Airport has a valid work permit.

That does not grant legal status for residency, but it suggests to a layperson that they’re on the right path with their immigration case, said her attorney, Adam Crayk. KUER reviewed the permit as shared by Crayk. The permit doesn’t expire until 2029.

Security camera footage and video widely shared online show officers in plain clothes tackling the 5-foot-tall, 39-year-old woman to the floor and dragging her as she kicks and screams, “Help me! I have my papers!”

Over email, an ICE spokesperson told KUER, “Work authorization doesn’t confer legal status. The final order of removal makes her illegally present.”

In 2020, the woman was ordered deported because she failed to appear for her immigration court appointment. In an Oct. 30 email to KUER, an ICE spokesperson cited that as a reason for her arrest.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall condemned the arrest and the impact she said it had on the community.

“There is so much about ICE operations that create a sense of fear,” Mendenhall said in a statement, “and we know we’ll likely never receive answers to our many questions that surround them.”

Crayk said his client truly believed she was doing things the right way. She fled El Salvador due to violence and persecution, so she applied for asylum with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. That led to her eligibility for a work permit.

Even though her address has not changed in about 10 years, “she is absolutely adamant that she never received a notice to go to immigration court,” Crayk said.

When Citizenship and Immigration Services does not approve an asylum case for someone in the country illegally, it refers it to immigration court. Individuals can then plead their cases before a judge. Crayk wonders why the agency continued to renew the woman’s work permit when she had already been ordered removed. Typically, applicants cannot renew their work permits once their immigration court case has been denied.

“USCIS has absolutely been complicit in her confusion,” he said.

Crayk plans to file a motion to reopen the case in immigration court due to the government’s failure to notify his client and the renewal of her work authorization despite her removal order. She cannot be removed from the country while the court considers the motion.

When he first saw a video of the arrest , Crayk said it was “what we’ve grown to expect.”

“For Utah, though, I was a little bit shocked,” he added.

In the past, he said, ICE operations in the state have been relatively calm. Some agents who are friends of his have taken the time to explain to bystanders why they’re making the arrest. Crayk has another client who was arrested in the airport, but officers removed him from public view.

“This one was a grab and drag in front of the public for a long period of time,” he said. “Which, to me, I think a lot of people are enjoying, because that's what they voted for.”

For him, though, the arrest was disturbing and undeserved. His client’s record consists of two parking tickets and a Class C misdemeanor for parking too close to a crosswalk, plus a federal misdemeanor charge for crossing the border illegally, he said.

The woman is currently held in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail .