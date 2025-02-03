What the ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest looked like in parts of Salt Lake City

On a normal Monday afternoon, customers would flow in and out of the doors of Rancho Markets in Millcreek. But on Feb. 3, the parking lot was barren, and on the locked front door a sign explained the closure in English and Spanish.

“Rancho Markets is supporting this day of protest and standing in solidarity with our entire immigrant community. They provide essential services that make our lives easier and we believe that it’s essential to show our total support,” it read.

The company had joined a nationwide movement known as A Day Without Immigrants . It’s a protest against the treatment of immigrants amidst recent policies championed by the Trump administration. Businesses across the country encouraged their communities to not shop, work or go to school for the day to highlight the role migrants play in the U.S. workforce and economy.

“The movement today, it’s more about being compassionate,” said state Sen. Luz Escamilla, a Democrat and Senate minority leader. “A lot of companies and communities are coming together in the state just to raise awareness of how much this has created a fear.”

Other Utah businesses like La Casa de Tamal , Señor Pollo Mexican Grill , Luna Coffee and Crystals and Pollo Azteca also joined the protest, announcing their closures on social media.

Elle Crossley / KUER “No school — no escuela. No spending — no comprar. No work — no trabajar,” read the sign on the door of Rancho Markets in Millcreek, Feb. 3, 2025.

This isn’t the first time the nation has seen A Day Without Immigrants. It also happened back in 2017 when President Donald Trump first took office. Jesus Perez, owner of Prime Auto in West Valley, closed his shop both in 2017 and in 2025. However, he said this year is different.

“Today is feeling more sad,” Perez said. “I see the big impact in my business from last month and this month.”

Perez said he usually has a lot of Latino customers coming to buy cars, but that number has dropped significantly due to fears of deportation. He said his employees are scared, too.

“They have social security number from Venezuela, [and] have driver license [and] have good credit right now. Like, two days ago, [they] received the deportation order. So these guys, these two guys, [are] not coming to work from last week,” Perez said.

“It’s so scary and they prepare, you know. Any moment and any day ICE is coming for these guys.”

Scott Dorland understands Perez’s fear. He was one of the customers met with closed doors at the Millcreek Rancho Markets.

“I’m glad they’re showing support,” Dorland said. “Our new administration is on a tear.”

The president has quickly advanced his promises to crack down on immigration during his first two weeks in office. He has issued orders to speed up the deportation of people in the United States without legal status, as well as removing policies that limited immigration enforcement in sensitive locations like schools and churches.

Utah has an eye on immigration, too. Gov. Spencer Cox announced statewide support for Trump’s deportation efforts in November. GOP lawmakers have also expressed their commitment with proposals lined up for the 2025 Legislative Session.

They’ve introduced bills that would require employers to verify their employees’ legal working status , drop health care eligibility for children without legal status and call for the deportation of those in jail without legal status upon their release.

Asked about the day of protest at his Monday media availability, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams , a Republican, defended Trump’s immigration policies and said law-abiding immigrants should have nothing to worry about.

“The only people that are being talked about being deported (are) those that are criminals, those that are on probation, those bad people who have committed difficult crimes,” Adams said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.