Utah passed emergency funding for English learners this year. No schools qualified

Alpine School District was a poster child for a school funding bill that became law in March.

The bill the governor signed, HB42 , was drawn up to give emergency funding to schools with sharp increases in the number of beginner English language learners.

Republican Rep. Candice Pierucci , the sponsor, even cited Alpine’s 139% increase in English language learners in the 2024-2025 school year as evidence for why legislation was necessary .

But so far, the district has not received any money from the bill. That’s because no school — in Alpine or anywhere else in the state — qualified under the criteria, said Elisse Newey, deputy superintendent of policy with the Utah State Board of Education .

The goal was to get money to schools sooner than the typical funding cycle could allow, she said. Schools submit enrollment data to the state in the fall, and that determines the funding they receive the following year. Under the new law, schools with dramatic increases in need would receive specialized funds for the current academic year.

Alongside Pierucci, the state board worked to establish standards. To qualify, schools had to have English learner populations at least 75% greater than the previous three-year average and an increase of at least 30 students.

Schools submitted their enrollment counts this October. After working hard to develop the qualifying standards, Newey was disappointed.

“We were super bummed that it didn't, you know, serve any of the students we were hoping to serve,” she said.

Some schools had a high enough percentage increase, but none met the 30-student threshold. Many only had one or two more students than the previous three-year average.

Alpine School District has just under 1,700 beginner English learners this year. That’s a 104% increase compared to the average of 2022 through 2024.

Still, fewer students are moving in straight from another country, said Annya Becerra-Lowe, the district’s director of student access and opportunity.

“We see students moving from out of state or even from other districts, but not necessarily new to the country like we did, you know, last year or the year before,” she said.

Forecasters expect more immigrants to leave the U.S. this year than enter for the first time in over 60 years.

Still, “the needs are great,” Becerra-Lowe said.

In Alpine, specialized instruction for English learners depends on their grade level. Elementary schools with large English learner populations hire paraprofessionals. Older students take specialized English language development classes.

Funds for specialized instruction come from the district and the federal Title III program. Becerra-Lowe said Alpine would welcome additional support for more paraprofessionals, increased professional development and new curricula and course materials. She appreciates that the state recognizes the need to support English learners and awaits further guidance around emergency funds.

Changing the qualification standards would take passing a new bill. While the state board of education is not an advocacy group, Newey said they’ll gladly share their data with Pierucci.

“When she comes to us, we are prepared to give her information and then turn it over to her to decide where to go next,” she said. “And hopefully there's a bill during this 2026 session.”

Rep. Pierucci declined KUER’s interview request. The next legislative session begins Jan. 20, 2026.