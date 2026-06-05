© 2026 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bug Note
Fridays, 7:42 a.m. and 9:42 a.m.

Bug Note is a new podcast about the wiggly, wild, and weird world of bugs! In these bug-bite-sized episodes, host Daniel Potter asks entomology experts from the Natural History Museum of Utah (and other bug-loving guests) for the buzz on all things insects. Ask your burning bug questions below for a chance to have them answered on the show!

Latest Episodes
RadioWest Stories