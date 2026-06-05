Bug Note
Fridays, 7:42 a.m. and 9:42 a.m.
Bug Note is a new podcast about the wiggly, wild, and weird world of bugs! In these bug-bite-sized episodes, host Daniel Potter asks entomology experts from the Natural History Museum of Utah (and other bug-loving guests) for the buzz on all things insects. Ask your burning bug questions below for a chance to have them answered on the show!
Latest Episodes
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KUER's morning headlines for June 5, 2026
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KUER's evening headlines for June 4, 2026
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When I walk through an evergreen forest, I like to keep track of which way the trees twist. Many conifers have a spiral grain in their wood, meaning the fibers run in a gentle helix around the trunk rather than straight up and down.
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KUER's morning headlines for June 4, 2026
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This special episode of State Street is a one-on-one sit-down with 1st Congressional District Democratic primary candidate Liban Mohamed.
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KUER's evening headlines for June 3, 2026
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KUER's morning headlines for June 3, 2026
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This special episode of State Street is a one-on-one sit-down with 1st Congressional District Democratic primary candidate Ben McAdams.
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KUER's evening headlines for June 2, 2026
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KUER's morning headlines for June 2, 2026
RadioWest Stories
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Bureau of Reclamation commissioner Scott Cameron said his agency is working on a new plan for sharing water, but can't provide exact dates yet.
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Coal mines in New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming could go to revived coal plants and be exported through a new port in California.
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The concession was in response to demands from Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, who, along with other state leaders, has seen significant blowback about the project.
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El recién llegado a la política Liban Mohamed fue el sorpresivo ganador de la Convención Demócrata de Utah de abril. ¿Podrá aprovechar ese impulso hasta llegar a Washington D.C.? La elección primaria de Utah es el 23 de junio de 2026.
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Ben McAdams fue el último demócrata en representar a Utah en Washington D.C., y quiere que los votantes del nuevo 1er Distrito del Congreso lo envíen de regreso. La elección primaria de Utah es el 23 de junio de 2026.
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Michael Farrell era relativamente desconocido antes de reunir las 7,000 firmas para aparecer en la boleta de la elección primaria demócrata del 1er Distrito del Congreso de Utah. Está destacando su experiencia como alguien ajeno al sistema. La elección primaria de Utah es el 23 de junio de 2026.
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Blouin se ha presentado como el progresista de Utah desde hace tiempo. Está apoyándose en respaldos y en su combatividad en la Legislatura para consolidar esa reputación entre los votantes. La elección primaria de Utah es el 23 de junio de 2026.
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June is Pride Month across the U.S., and Gov. Spencer Cox has made that declaration in 2021, 2022 and 2023. In 2024, he deemed June a “Month of Bridge Building” before switching to Fidelity Month this year.
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Utah’s record warm, dry winter has created a recipe for bad summer wildfires. But Dammeron Valley residents have prepared for years for a drought-stricken season like this.
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Utah’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District is a complex mix of urban growth, rural concerns and economic divides. In a lot of ways, running in the district is like "running for statewide office."