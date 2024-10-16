A quick Utah voters guide to the 2024 election
Ballots are in the mail, Utah voters! Here’s a quick guide to help you do your part for democracy.
📅 First, a few important dates:
- Oct. 22 - Early in-person voting period begins if you aren’t into the mail ballot (check with your county clerk for specifics).
- Oct. 25 - This is the last day you can register to vote online.
- Oct. 29 - This is the last day to request a mail-in ballot.
- Nov. 4 - Are you mailing your ballot? Make sure it is postmarked by this day or it won’t be counted.
- Nov. 5 - Election Day! Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can still register to vote at polling locations. Bring two forms of ID. You can drop off your mail ballot until 8 p.m.
🗳 Voter quick links:
- Track your mail ballot
- Register to vote
- How and where can you vote?
- Learn more about candidates and issues
🏛 Candidate debates:
- Utah governor debate with Spencer Cox, Brian King and J. Robert Latham
- Utah Attorney General debate with Bautista, Brown, McCullough and Quist
- Salt Lake County mayoral debate with Erin Rider and Jenny Wilson
- 1st Congressional debate with Bill Campbell, Daniel Cottam and Blake Moore
- 2nd Congressional debate with Celeste Maloy and Nathaniel Woodward
- US Senate debate with Carlton Bowen, John Curtis and Caroline Gleich
👩⚖️ Judges:
- Get judicial evaluations at judges.utah.gov
📜 Amendments:
- Judge voids Amendment A. It will still appear on Utah ballots but votes won’t count
- Utah Supreme Court rejects the state’s appeal. Amendment D is still void
✅ County guides:
- Salt Lake County Mayor voter guide: What to know about Erin Rider and Jenny Wilson
- Salt Lake County Council At-Large Seat C voter guide: What to know about Rachelle Morris and Natalie Pinkney
- Utah County Commission Seat C voter guide: What to know about Skyler Beltran and Alan Wessman
- 2024 Davis County Commissioner voter guide: What to know about John Crofts and Michael Lambert
- Weber County Commission Seat C voter guide: What to know about Jim Harvey, Brian Rowley & Steve Van Wagoner
- Washington County Commission ‘Seat C’ voter guide: What to know about Chuck Goode and Adam Snow