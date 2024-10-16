A quick Utah voters guide to the 2024 election

Ballots are in the mail, Utah voters! Here’s a quick guide to help you do your part for democracy.

📅 First, a few important dates:

Oct. 22 - Early in-person voting period begins if you aren’t into the mail ballot (check with your county clerk for specifics).

for specifics). Oct. 25 - This is the last day you can register to vote online.

Oct. 29 - This is the last day to request a mail-in ballot.

Nov. 4 - Are you mailing your ballot? Make sure it is postmarked by this day or it won’t be counted.

Nov. 5 - Election Day! Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can still register to vote at polling locations. Bring two forms of ID . You can drop off your mail ballot until 8 p.m.

Get judicial evaluations at judges.utah.gov

