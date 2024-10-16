© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A quick Utah voters guide to the 2024 election

KUER 90.1 | By KUER News
Published October 16, 2024 at 9:47 AM MDT
Brian Albers
/
KUER

Ballots are in the mail, Utah voters! Here’s a quick guide to help you do your part for democracy.

📅 First, a few important dates:

  • Oct. 22 - Early in-person voting period begins if you aren’t into the mail ballot (check with your county clerk for specifics).
  • Oct. 25 - This is the last day you can register to vote online.
  • Oct. 29 - This is the last day to request a mail-in ballot.
  • Nov. 4 - Are you mailing your ballot? Make sure it is postmarked by this day or it won’t be counted.
  • Nov. 5 - Election Day! Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can still register to vote at polling locations. Bring two forms of ID. You can drop off your mail ballot until 8 p.m.

🗳 Voter quick links:

🏛 Candidate debates:

👩‍⚖️ Judges:

📜 Amendments:

✅ County guides:

🏛 Salt Lake City

🔊 Suggested listening from State Street:
Tags
Politics & Government Elections 2024Utah Votersvote by mail
KUER News
See stories by KUER News
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate